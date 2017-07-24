SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Mitchell International, Inc., a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, announced Mitchell Estimating Cloud, a completely cloud-based estimating solution designed to simplify the estimating process to quickly create accurate appraisals.

"Mitchell Estimating Cloud operates completely in the cloud. Estimators and appraisers are no longer tied to their desk and can work anywhere, anytime, on any modern browser and device," said Debbie Day, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Mitchell Auto Physical Damage Solutions. "Mitchell Estimating Cloud continues to deliver on Mitchell's long heritage in the industry for supporting proper and safe repairs."

Mitchell Estimating Cloud Features:

Cloud-based application -- no installation or monthly updates to perform, and no local database/server configuration issues.

Open system capable of running on any of 3 operating systems -- Microsoft Windows, Apple's iOS, and Google's Android.

Users may use their browser of choice -- including Google's Chrome, Apple's Safari, and Microsoft's Internet Explorer.

Repairers may utilize either EMS or BMS standards for data sharing with trading partners.

Intuitive design makes it easy to learn and easy to use. Based on a modern, "card-based" user design, it simplifies writing an estimate and reduces training time.

Ability to work on multiple estimates at one time -- as simple as opening a new browser tab. This allows shops the flexibility to do more than one thing a time, a necessity for the complex world of collision repair.

VIN Scan -- quickly capture accurate vehicle information prior to writing the estimate. Eliminates errors and streamlines vehicle selection/decode process.

Photo integration -- take and store photos easily while writing the estimate, all from the same device.

OEM Repair Procedures -- repair procedures available as the estimate is being written.

Guided Estimating -- pre-configured estimated templates available to assist estimator and decision-making.

Completely Integrated with Mitchell Diagnostics

"Using the new Mitchell Estimating Cloud is changing the way we write estimates. We're able to be out in front of a vehicle and write the estimate, upload photos and order parts," said Andres Sanchez, Claims Adjuster for Superior Auto Body. "As a shop using the new Mitchell Estimating system, I feel it's going to shorten the time we have the vehicle in the shop, to write the estimate, and get it approved. I like the fact that it's web-based, and that I can use the platform on a tablet or a laptop, even my mobile phone."

Mitchell Estimating Cloud is currently in use at over 80 repair facilities and is slated for general release early in the fourth quarter of 2017.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

