Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. ("Amazonas Florestal" or the "company") (OTC PINK: AZFL), a premier provider and innovator of natural resources products, certification and sales of carbon credits, sustainable forest management resources and related services, as well as a pioneer to the development and enhancement of the evolving and legal Industrial CBD Hemp business, announced that AZFL will NOT be implementing a reverse stock split during 2017.

AZFL main focus is in the long term success of the company and their shareholders, it is important to the AZFL family to implement the right strategies and to take the necessary steps to accomplish that goal. Starting by assuring the shareholders that AZFL does not plan nor implement a reverse stock split in the next upcoming years. The company understands the tremendous value shareholders bring to support the success of AZFL; therefore, AZFL will go above and beyond to bring shareholders value.

As part of this current strategy, the company's board is studying the possibility to buyback company's shares and pay back part of the debt once the proceedings and profits from the Hemp plantations in Colorado are available.

In addition, AZFL has negotiated with note-holders to temporarily freeze selling debt notes up until after harvesting time late October 2017.

Hemp Plantation Update:

As of today, we are on our 67th day out of 110 days of production, putting the project at a 61% completion.

Ricardo Cortez -- Chairman:

"We have three (3) major announcements that we are excited to share with our shareholders (above). AZFL is aware of the value that the company could potentially bring to our shareholders in the near future once revenues are reported; therefore, we are to avoid any further damage to the shareholders value at this time. Stay tuned for further important updates!"

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits and the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas's goal is to become a leader in sustainable forest management and preservation, creating revenue while protecting the biodiversity of the rainforest ecosystem and enhancing the lives of the people who live in it. Through a strategy of selective harvesting, certification and sale of carbon, biomass and biofuel production, and conservation incentives, Amazonas Florestal Ltd. intends to help protect one of the world's greatest natural resources and show how its preservation can be a profitable activity. Visit the Company at: www.azflusa.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the Company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

