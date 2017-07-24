OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - July 24, 2017) - Ackroo Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AKR) (OTC: AKRFF) ("Ackroo"), a gift card, loyalty and rewards technology and services provider, announced the launch of its latest advancements to the Ackroo Anywhere platform with integration to Clinicmaster (PMS), POS simplicity and BEST point of sale software solutions. These integrations help expand Ackroo's addressable market by allowing the thousands of merchants using these solutions who prefer or require direct integration to their management systems to work with Ackroo. Merchants will gain both operational and functional benefits from this advancement while Ackroo, Clinicmaster, POS simplicity and BEST all further differentiate themselves in the marketplace.

Clinicmaster was designed to provide a full practice management solution (PMS) for healthcare professions and clinic owners -- with more features, tools and partnerships than any other healthcare PMS. With over 1,000 clinics across multiple countries currently leveraging the benefits of this advanced management system, Clinicmaster has the necessary tools to help generate more revenue and increase profitability. For more information go to: www.clinicmaster.com.

POS simplicity was first released in 2000 as a retail focused POS solution and has since evolved to support Quick Service Restaurants, Fine Dining Hospitality and Wineries. For more information go to: www.possimplicity.com.

BEST is a point of sale solution designed by cash register specialists. With a focus on convenience stores, grocery, pharmacy, other retail and hospitality merchants, they have grown to over 2,000 customers across Canada. For more information go to: www.bestpos.ca.

"Expanding our management system integrations is a key priority for Ackroo," said Steve Levely, Chief Executive Officer at Ackroo. "Merchants continue to move to integrated solutions for the operational ease and reporting advantage it brings. There are also functional advantages from a gift card and loyalty stand point as direct integration to platforms like Ackroo's integrates sku and departmental data allowing for advanced funding and redemption options as well as providing greater business insight. This insight helps drive marketing initiatives, general program and business management, and is an important option for Ackroo merchants. As Ackroo continues to grow our merchant base and support larger and larger merchant types, these advancements become important milestones for our product. This work represents our 6 th management system integration this year on a goal of 8 so we are ahead of our plans in this area helping position Ackroo for even bigger success in 2017 and beyond."

About Ackroo

Ackroo provides gift card and loyalty processing solutions to help retail and hospitality merchants attract, retain and grow their customers and their revenues. Through a SaaS based business model Ackroo provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process gift card & loyalty transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their gift card and loyalty accounts. Ackroo also provides important marketing services to assist their merchants with utilizing Ackroo's technology solution. Ackroo is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contaix'ns forecasts and forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance and activities and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the company's ability to raise enough capital to support the company's go forward plans; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; changes in the company's strategy; government regulations and approvals; changes in customers' budgeting priorities; plus other factors that may arise. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For information, please contact:



Steve Levely

Chief Executive Officer

Ackroo

Tel: 613-599-2396 x730

Email: slevely@ackroo.com