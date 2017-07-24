Security Experts to Demo New CyberFlood Features and Lead Sessions on Wireless Hacking, Car Hacking, Bio Hacking, Scanning Frameworks, and NeuroEthics

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT) will highlight its comprehensive range of security solutions at the upcoming Black Hat and DEF CON 2017 conferences at the Mandalay Bay and Caesars Palace Convention Center in Las Vegas, July 24-30. Spirent security experts will lead eight conference sessions and facilitate discussions on the growing security challenges cybersecurity professionals face, including securing wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, in addition to hosting demonstrations in the booth. Several sessions will focus specifically on connected cars and many connected devices.

"Spirent's expanded focus on security is addressing the emergence of a connected world and the implications it has for security, privacy, and safety," said John Weinschenk, general manager of applications and security at Spirent. "Black Hat and DEF CON present outstanding opportunities to engage with attendees and discuss the latest developments in attack techniques, testing scenarios, and the need for performance and security effectiveness in new and existing products and IoT deployments."

Spirent representatives in the company's booth (#754) will demonstrate industry-leading CyberFlood security software with new advanced fuzzing, DDoS, malware, and other capabilities for testing advanced threat defense solutions.

Attendees will be able to learn about the scanning, penetration testing, monitoring, and source code analysis security services available from Spirent SecurityLabs for networks, wireless infrastructures, websites, mobile applications, embedded devices, and automotive. Showcased in the booth will be demonstrations of the Spirent GNSS RF-level Record and Playback system, used to test the resilience of location-based systems-such as those in connected vehicles-against jamming and spoofing attacks. Auto designers use this system to check the robustness of GNSS systems in a lab environment. Spirent offers services to check the resilience of GNSS location-based systems against spoofing and jamming events.

As medical devices become increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks, Vlad Gostomelsky and Stan Naydin, M.D., will lead a session on bio hacking and the ethical implications associated with connected medical devices that are not secured. The session will also describe several medical devices that have been tested by Spirent recently and the vulnerabilities that were uncovered.

"We live in an era where the very implanted heart that keeps you alive can be evidence in a court of law," said Gostomelsky. "Neuroscience is now a tool used by marketing firms, and we will engage attendees in a discussion on NeuroEthics, as well as describe recent cases where medical devices were used as evidence against patients."

The Spirent Security Booth Theatre will feature live demonstrations of SecurityLabs password cracking, vulnerability scanning, penetration testing solutions, the Spirent GPS testing solution, and the CyberFlood security performance testing solution.

Conference registrants can view Spirent demonstrations in the booth and attend Black Hat and DEF CON sessions as follows:

Wednesday, July 26, 11:30 a.m., Yasuo Demo, Saurabh Harit, Mandalay Bay Business Hall Level 2, Station 2

Thursday, July 27, 11:00 a.m., "Hunting GPS Jammers," Vlad Gostomelsky, Mandalay Bay Lagoon ABCGHI

Friday, July 28, 2:30 p.m., Car Hacking Village, Sameer Dixit and Vlad Gostomelsky, "Abusing Smart Cars with QR Code," Caesars Palace

Friday, July 28, 5:00 p.m., Wireless Hacking Village, Nick Delewski, "Failsafe: Yet Another SimplySafe Attack Vector," Caesars Palace

Saturday, July 29, 11:00 a.m., Car Hacking Village, Vlad Gostomelsky, "GPS System Integrity," Caesars Palace

Saturday, July 29, 1:00 p.m., Car Hacking Village, Andrew Strutt, "POCSAG Amateur Pager Network," Caesars Palace

Saturday, July 29, 1:30 p.m., Car Hacking Village, Andrew Strutt, "Suitcase Repeater Build for UHF-70 cm," Caesars Palace

Sunday, July 30, 12:30 p.m., BioHacking Village, Vlad Gostomelsky and Stan Naydin M.D., "Ethical Implications of Medical Devices," Pisa Room, Caesars Palace

