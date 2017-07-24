Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Technologies and Markets 2016-2021 - Key Findings for the Global, North American and European Markets

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

The global market for antibody drug conjugates was valued at $1.3 billion in 2016. The market should reach $4.2 billion by 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2016 to 2021.

Antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology is a relatively new technology and is continuously evolving due to various factors such as technological advances, recognition of appropriate target antigens, success of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and increasing demand for biologics/biotherapeutics. Advances in targeting antibodies, potent payloads and drug-linker technologies that facilitate improved ADC stability, potency and targeting efficiency have led to the development of two commercially viable ADCs. The goal in conducting this study is to provide an overview of the current and future characteristics of the global market for antibody drug conjugates.



This report explores present and future strategies within the antibody drug conjugates market, which includes, by type of payload (cytotoxic agent), by type of monoclonal antibodies and by type of linker. The inception of the market, and its demands and restraints are discussed in this report. Classification,comparisons and usage of ADC products are also presented in this report. T



This report focuses on the global market for antibody drug conjugate products and provides an updated review, including their basic design and application in various areas of the biomedical sciences. The report covers three main areas of application, breast cancer, lymphoma and other cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia. The scope of this study includes the current market for ADCs. The report also discusses regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections and market shares. An analysis of clinical trials, innovations and opportunities and the latest trends in ADC market are also discussed in the report.



Also included in the report is an analysis of relevant patents and profiles of companies that lead the antibody drug conjugate product market. Seattle Genetics Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and Genentech Inc. are the major players in the market for ADCs at present.



Sales data for the global and regional markets were corroborated for the present and forecasted values via statistical analysis, and sales are broken down geographically into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific and the emerging markets. The application of ADCs in various types of cancer is discussed from both a commercial perspective and that of a research and development (R&D) perspective.



The report only covers antibody drug conjugates in which an antibody is conjugated with small-molecule cytotoxins (payload) through a linker. ADCs are a form of antibody conjugates. Other forms of antibody conjugates such as radioisotope conjugated with an antibody are beyond the scope of this report.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background



Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type



Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Application



Chapter 6: Industry Structure



Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region



Chapter 8: Patent Review/New Developments



Chapter 9: Analysis of Market Opportunities



Chapter 10: Company Profiles



