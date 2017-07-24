Sysnet Global Solutions Appoints Jeremy Coram as SVP Business Development, North America

DUBLIN and ATLANTA, Georgia, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sysnet Global Solutions a leading provider of cyber security and compliance solutions to the payments industry, today announced that it has appointed Jeremy Coram as SVP Business Development, North America. Jeremy will be responsible for identifying and strategically assessing mutually beneficial opportunities within the cyber security space, for Sysnet and its current and prospective clients.

Jeremy brings over 15 years of experience in the payments industry focusing on new business development, relationship building, channel sales and alliance management. He previously held the role of Director of Channel Sales at Trusted Knight Corporation where he was responsible for growing client business and for partnering with distributors, service integrators and resellers. Jeremy has also worked with other significant organisations in the payments industry including Trustwave and AT&T Global Solutions.

Commenting on his appointment, Gabriel Moynagh, CEO at Sysnet Global Solutions, said "At Sysnet, we are passionate about our client relationships. We constantly strive to understand and anticipate our clients' cyber security and compliance needs and to develop solutions that meet those needs, providing long-term value to our clients. Jeremy's proven track record of problem solving and relationship building makes him a valuable addition to our team we look forward to having him continue to grow our business in this region."

"I am excited about joining a company that understands the complexities of the payments industry and is consistently on the cutting edge of providing new solution that help acquiring organisations to meet the cyber security needs of their merchant customers in practical, real-world ways. I am also extremely excited with the opportunity to build on the trust and integrity Sysnet has established with its existing clients and also with the opportunity to establish similar relationships with new clients in the region." said Jeremy.

Jeremy holds an BA in Business Administration - Marketing / Management.

About Sysnet Global Solutions

Established in 1989, Sysnet Global Solutions provides payment card industry, cyber security and compliance solutions that help businesses to improve security and acquiring organisations to reduce risk. Specialising in data security and PCI DSS compliance validation solutions, Sysnet offers a range of services, including its award-winning, proprietary, cyber security and compliance management solution Sysnet.air®, to a wide variety of businesses including acquirers, ISOs, international banks, payment service providers and merchants. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Sysnet has clients in more than 55 countries worldwide.

sysnetgs.com