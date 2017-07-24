

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp. (VFC) announced that Eric Wiseman will retire as Executive Chairman of the Board and as a Director, effective October 28, 2017. VF's Board has elected President, Chief Executive Officer and Director Steven Rendle, to the role of Chairman effective upon Wiseman's retirement.



Wiseman began his career with VF in 1995 when he joined the company as Executive Vice President of the JanSport business. He was named President and Chief Operating Officer in 2006, and elected to VF's Board the same year. Wiseman was named CEO in January 2008 and Chairman of the Board in August 2008.



