Appian Corporation: French Energy Operator GRDF Enlists Appian's Low-code Platform for Enterprise-wide Deployment

RESTON, Va., July 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (http://www.appian.com/) (NASDAQ:APPN) today announces that leading French gas distributor GRDF (http://www.grdf.fr/) will deploy its latest enterprise application developed on Appian's low-code platform. The new application is designed to manage the extension of gas distribution networks in France, and will be deployed to more than 2,500 users across GRDF. This marks GRDF's fifth major application deployed on the Appian Platform.

GRDF is already benefitting from Appian's low-code applications, which enhance the customer experience and transform traditional business methods to more efficient and agile processes. Appian provides GRDF with the speed needed to capitalize on opportunities that the digital world presents, as well as the power to streamline complex business processes.

Jean-Marc Wojtecki, Deputy CIO at GRDF, commented: "We solidly believe in the power of low-code for building new applications quickly. Appian allows us to innovate more efficiently as a business, which in turn leads to improvements to the way we work. Low-code has helped us streamline our operations internally to markedly improve customer service. The technology enables us to shorten software development cycles and accelerate our digital transformation efforts. With this latest app, we are planning to manage and to consolidate four applications into one, resulting in lower cost and improving our employee productivity."

The new gas network extension management application is part of a rationalization program. The single application will replace four legacy apps. It is a Service Request case management system to handle any request for a gas network extension coming from any gas vendor & provider in France. It will serve up to 80,000 cases per year with more than 2,500 internal users, leading to improvement in service for all.

GRDF has previously deployed several Appian applications, which have improved process orchestration for specific gas supplier requests, management of issues with energy loss, customer request management, and optimization of gas meter connections.

"GRDF understands the value of using low-code development in central IT to accelerate digital transformation," says Paul Maguire, Vice President of Europe at Appian. "The energy sector carries significant technical debt in terms of legacy systems and architectures. GRDF is showing the industry a better path forward, and Appian is proud to be part of that."

About Appian

Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com (http://www.appian.com/).

About GRDF

As the leading distributor of natural gas in France, GRDF delivers natural gas to more than 11 million customers every day, in order to satisfy their demand. For heating, cooking, moving, and enjoying practical, economical, comfortable and modern energy, whatever their supplier is.

To this purpose, and in accordance with its public service missions, GRDF designs, builds, operates, maintains and develops the largest distribution network in Europe (198,886 kms). This network reaches more than 9,500 municipalities and guarantees the safety for people and goods as well as a good quality of distribution.