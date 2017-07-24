United States Procedure Numbers for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials 2017 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Procedure Numbers for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials 2017 - MedPro" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

A major limiter preventing market growth in the dental bone graft substitute and other biomaterials markets is the tendency to supplement large-scale implant purchases with discounted, and even complimentary, DBGS materials. As periodontists and oral surgeons outnumber general practitioners (GPs) in terms of dentists placing implants in the United States, and as these specialists tend to buy in bulk, this trend is expected to persist in the future.



The growing number of GPs placing implants is driving the total markets for dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials forward by increasing the volume of dental implant procedures. Another result of more GPs trained on implants is that they are more knowledgeable over the critical factors necessary to achieve a successful implant procedure. Therefore, the increased number of GPs placing implants increases the probability that a patient is informed on the importance of having a sufficient level of bone in their jaw prior to the procedure. Ultimately, this will result in a greater number of patient referrals to specialists for dental regenerative procedures that incorporate either a DBGS and membrane or a dental growth factor.



As in previous years, pre-existing materials within the market continue to be improved. Improvements are being made to every segment of the DBGS market. With regards to digital systems, the high growth rate of the dental implant industry has spurred the development and greater acceptance of technologies in the dental market that assist in greater efficiency in restoring dental implants; these technological advances, in turn, drive further placement of implants as they offer dentists greater assistance. The greater utilization of cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanners, which are modified versions of traditional CT scanners for dental applications, assists in designing accurate three-dimensional models of a patient's jaw.



Based on the three-dimensional model, imaging software can be used to diagnose the bone density and structure of the patient's jaw structure that will provide much greater insight into the condition of the patient's jaw. With regards to dental growth factors, the market is moving towards improving the convenience of handling the products. Handling characteristics are essential features of dental growth factor products. Due to their chemical and biological composition, these products are easier to apply than conventional bone graft materials. These products are often provided in a liquid format, allowing them to be combined with bone graft substitutes by end-users to suit their purposes. The current exception to this is Osteocel®, which must be kept frozen until ready for use.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.2 Disease Pathology And Disorders

2.3 Patient Demographics



3. Procedure Numbers

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Dental Bone Grafting Procedures



Companies Mentioned



AB Dental

ACE Surgical

BTI

Benco

Bicon

BioHorizons

Collagen Matrix

Cortex Dental

Curasan

Datum Dental

Dentium USA

Dentsply Sirona

Dyna Dental

Geistlich

Henry Schein

Impladent LTD

Implant Direct

Inion

KaVo Kerr

Keystone Dental

LifeNet Health

MIS Implants

MegaGen

Nobel Biocare

NovaBone

Osteogenics

Osteohealth

Patterson

Regenetix

Salvin

Snoasis Medical

Straumann

Tissue Banks

Unicare Biomedical

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nvpclw/us_procedure

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716