sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

126,50 Euro		+1,00
+0,80 %
WKN: 861219 ISIN: US4523081093 Ticker-Symbol: ILT 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,09
127,05
14:20
126,16
127,12
14:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC126,50+0,80 %