The company said its bottom line advanced to $587 million, or $1.69 per share. This was up from $525 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $3.60 billion. This was up from $3.43 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.57 to $1.67 Full year EPS guidance: $6.32 to $6.52



