Arcadia Group to Launch Childrenswear Range

LONDON, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Arcadia Group has announced plans to launch OUTFIT Kids, a style-led childrenswear brand, providing on-trend looks for boys and girls aged between 18 months and 12 years old. On sale in September the OUTFIT Kids range will be priced from £7-£45. It promises quality, value and style for the fashionistas of the future.

OUTFIT Kids will be sold in selected Arcadia owned OUTFIT stores, in a number of larger Dorothy Perkins & Burton stores, as well as online via the Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis websites. There are also plans to wholesale to current and new partners globally.

"Launching a childrenswear range follows extensive customer research amongst families who shop across all the Arcadia brands, they told us that for their kids they wanted fun, stylish pieces that were good quality and that price was key. We listened, and delivered." Mitch Hughes, Buying Director

The AW17 collection launches early September, with a partywear collection to follow later in the season.

Notes to editors: OUTFIT is the multi-brand retailer stocking collections from Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, Burton, Dorothy Perkins and Wallis, including Evans, Warehouse and Oasis in selected stores. OUTFIT stores are located in out-of-town retail parks, they stock all seven Arcadia brands as well as some additional high street labels. The stores are popular with young families looking for choice, value and convenience. OUTFIT also offers a Collect-from-Store service, allowing customers to order product online from any of the Arcadia brands to be delivered to any of the 80 OUTFIT stores nationwide.

Launched in 1995 OUTFIT now has 80 stores nationwide averaging around 13,000sq ft per unit. OUTFIT's first high-street store was launched in May 2017 in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne. Continued expansion is planned for 2017. http://www.outfitfashion.com