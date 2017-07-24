Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2017) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC), (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon") announced today that it has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with a private resident to purchase 100% working interests in six land leases in the LaVernia field in the State of Texas (net interests range from 74% to 80%). Total purchase price for the leases will be Two Hundred and Sixty Thousand Dollars ("$260,000.00") USD.

As a result of this acquisition, Advantagewon now has approximately 3,200 acres in the LaVernia field. Our NI 51-101 (a copy of which is on our website) indicated an undiscounted value of US$96,000,000 for the 1,200 acres included in the report. We are hopeful that our recent acquisitions will yield similar results and provide us with many drilling opportunities.

The Corporation also announced today that it has issued Three Million ("3,000,000") Common Shares to Gunpowder Capital Corp. as compensation to Gunpowder for the advisory and consulting services Gunpowder provided Advantagewon in its successfully completed "go public" endeavor. All common shares issued in connection with this transaction will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon Oil Corp. is a Toronto-based Oil Company with a focus on development opportunities in the State of Texas. Advantagewon currently owns two properties in the State of Texas: the Saratoga property located in Hardin County, Texas; and the LaVernia property located in Guadalupe County, Texas.

The Qualified Person for the Corporation is Derek Stonehouse, Senior Exploration Technologies.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Paul Haber

CEO & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (416) 318-6501

E: paul.haber@aoc-oil.com

W: www.advantagewonoilcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

- 30 -