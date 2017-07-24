Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2017) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTC Pink: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has received Three Million ("3,000,000") Common Shares of Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC) as payment for the consulting and advisory services Gunpowder provided Advantagewon in its successfully completed "go public" endeavor. All common shares issued in connection with this transaction will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

At the time of dissemination of this press release, Gunpowder owned Four Million, Six Hundred and Sixty-Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty-Seven ("4,666,667") Common Shares of Advantagewon Oil Corp., which represents approximately a 2.5% ownership stake in Advantagewon Oil Corp.

As previously disclosed, via press release, on July 6th, 2017, Gunpowder will issue a dividend in kind of One Million, Six Hundred and Sixty-Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty-Seven ("1,666,667") Advantagewon Common Shares to all Gunpowder Common Share shareholders on July 31st, 2017 to Gunpowder Common Share shareholders who are shareholders of record on July 14th, 2017.

Upon completion of the dividend distribution, Gunpowder will still own 3,000,000 Common Shares of Advantagewon which will reduce Gunpowder's ownership stake in Advantagewon to approximately 1.6%.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

CEO & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Paul Haber

CFO

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

