Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2017) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road Minerals" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Jonathan Victor Hill to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Hill is a geologist and accomplished mining industry professional with over 30 years of global exploration, mining operational and project development experience. He is the founder and President of Exploration Outcomes Ltd., a geological consultancy, and in July 2017, he was appointed to his current role as Advisor to the management committee of Jaguar Mining Inc.. Prior to that, from February 1986 to July 2017, Mr. Hill served as a geologist with Anglo American Corporation and with AngloGold Ashanti in a number of roles, most recently as a regional exploration manager. During his tenure at these companies, he was directly involved in the discovery of several world class projects within both greenfield and brownfield areas in the Americas and in Africa. His broad range of experience includes, exploration and development of projects including due diligence, corporate development, mine geology and management of interrelated departments including coordination and liaison with mine planning and reporting of mineral resources and reserves. Jon holds a BSc (Hons) Economic Geology 1988 (University of Cape Town), and a BAppSc. Applied Geology 1985 (Queensland University of Technology). He has been a member of the AUSIMM since 1986.

Mr Peter Mullens, Royal Road Minerals Chairman stated; "It is a great pleasure to welcome Jon to the Board of Directors, his depth of knowledge in regards to South American exploration and mining geology and his extensive network of valuable contacts throughout the continent will be of substantial benefit to the Company"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement:

This news release may contain certain information that constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements regarding future benefits to the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the inherent risks involved in the hiring and retention of directors and officers, exploration and development of mineral properties, mine site planning and development, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, permitting and licensing and other factors described above and in the Company's most recent management discussion and analysis under the heading "Risk Factors", which has been filed electronically by means of the Canadian Securities Administrators' website located at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

