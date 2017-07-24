

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $9.28 million, or $0.45 per share. This was up from $6.59 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $79.66 million. This was up from $72.49 million last year.



PetMed Express Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $9.28 Mln. vs. $6.59 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $79.66 Mln vs. $72.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX