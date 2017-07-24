Trading in The Lexington Company AB's paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is July 26, 2017.
Short name: LEX BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010023077 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 139127 ---------------------------
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securities. For further information, please call Arctic Securities on Tel +46 844686100.
