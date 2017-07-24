TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 24, 2017) - BRIO GOLD INC. (TSX: BRIO) ("BRIO GOLD" or the "Company") announces preliminary second quarter 2017 operating results.

Brio Gold produced 44,223 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2017. Total cash cost was $859 per ounce produced and consolidated all-in sustaining cost (AISC) per ounce of gold produced, was $1,085, inclusive of corporate general and administration (G&A) costs. A summary of Brio Gold's second quarter 2017 operating results is provided below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q2 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Production (oz) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar 20,287 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fazenda Brasileiro 14,092 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Riacho dos Machados (RDM) 9,844 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated Production 44,223 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash cost ($ per oz produced) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar $831 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fazenda Brasileiro $892 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDM $869 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated cash cost $859 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AISC ($ per oz produced) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar $1,022 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fazenda Brasileiro $956 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDM $872 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Mine AISC $968 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated AISC(1) $1,085 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Consolidated AISC includes Corporate G&A costs.

Q2 Production

Production in the second quarter of 2017 at the Pilar Operation was in line with expectations and remains on track to achieve 2017 guidance of 83-88,000 ounces of gold.

At the Fazenda Brasileiro Mine, second quarter production was impacted by scheduled mill liner replacements. Ball mill one was down for two days and ball mill two was down for four days. Planned production at Fazenda Brasileiro for the year is back end weighted with grade improvements scheduled in the second half of the year. Fazenda Brasileiro is on track to achieve 2017 guidance of 65-70,000 ounces of gold.

Production at the RDM Mine was in line with expectations and is on track to achieve revised guidance. During the quarter, the mine was put on care and maintenance for 41 days, as the operations were re-organized to meet the new production plan that was announced last quarter. During this period, water was conserved while the existing small-scale mining contractor was demobilized and the Company reduced the operations manpower to conform with the revised life of mine plan. The newly built water dam and water pipeline was also successfully tested and made operational during this period. Operations were restarted under the new operating plan with the Company's currently owned larger scale equipment fleet mining ore and limited waste only. The Company will complete its analysis of the purchase or lease of a new large-scale waste mining fleet, by the end of July 2017. As part of the analysis, the Company is considering an alternative of using a new mining contractor which employs large scale mining equipment (20-25m 3 excavators matched to 150-180 ton trucks). All options currently under consideration will meet the requirements of the new mine plan in terms of productivity, cost and schedule. Both the leasing option and the contractor option will eliminate the US$43M additional capital expenditure at RDM announced in May 2017 in conjunction with the new mine plan.

The Company maintains its revised production guidance at RDM of 50-65,000 ounces. This guidance range includes the expectation that the processing plant at RDM will be down for a total of three months in 2017 as a result of the unusual drought conditions experienced earlier this year after the completion of the construction of the water storage facility near the end of the rainy season. Continuous operations at RDM is expected for the life of mine commencing in the fourth quarter of this year. The completion of the powerline and substations which will replace the diesel power generators for the operation remains on track for the second quarter of 2018.

Q2 Costs

Both cash costs and AISC in the second quarter of 2017 at the Pilar Operation and the Fazenda Brasileiro mine were in line with expectations and are on track to achieve guidance. Costs were higher year over year driven largely by strengthening of the Brazilian Real. Cash costs and AISC for the RDM mine were on track with revised guidance, and lower than the same period last year due to a reduction in stripping related to the demobilization of the contractor.

Corporate G&A costs were higher in the second quarter of 2017 over 2016 as a result of one-time costs associated with the completion of the transition of Brio Gold becoming an independent public company. These costs included technical and financial software licenses, purchase of computer hardware, one-time consulting services related to transition and other services and IT systems. Corporate G&A costs are expected to normalize to lower levels in the second half of 2017.

