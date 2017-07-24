Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Technologies and Markets 2011-2021

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market should reach $59.1 billion by 2021 from $23.8 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%, from 2016 to 2021.

Parking assist system is the largest segment of the ADAS market. The market is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2016 to $10.1 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 12.8% for the period 2016-2021.

The others segment of the ADAS market is expected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2016 to $13.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 26.2% for the period 2016-2021.



Adaptive features may automate braking, lighting and connecting to smartphones, provide adaptive cruise control, incorporate GPS/traffic warnings, keep the driver in the correct lane, alert the driver to other cars or dangers, or show what is in blind spots. There are many forms of ADAS available. Some features are built into cars or are also available as an add-on package. The ADAS solutions are also available in the aftermarket. These systems include unique sensors such as ultrasonic, image, radar, Lidar, infrared and laser.



Deploying ADAS to enhance comfort levels and ensure safety and security on road is a growing trend in the automobile sector. The implementation of ADAS has been considered revolutionary as it provides dynamic features such as parking assistance, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, drowsiness monitoring, tire pressure monitoring and night vision.



The developments within the automotive industry aren't limited just to enhancements in the design or engines, but developments have also occurred in the area of safety - safety of the vehicles, passengers and also pedestrians. The overall growth of the market is primarily driven due to the growing focus on customer safety, and the impending demand for comfort in driving along with the need to adhere to the government regulations to ensure safety.



However, factors such as pricing pressures, inflation, and the complexity of and difficulty in testing systems are a few of the biggest challenges to this industry. The global ADAS market is calculated based on the sales of products such as processors (e.g., electronic control units and microcontroller units), sensors, semiconductors, software and its algorithms, mapping systems and electrical systems. The major trends that would have notable growth are increased electronic content and electronic integration, deployment of ADAS in low-cost cars and a rise in the number of driverless cars.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background



Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Component Type



Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Technology



Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Region



Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape



Chapter 8: Company Profiles



- Aisin Seiki

- Autoliv Inc.

- Continental AG

- Delphi Automotive

- Denso Corp.

- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

- Hyundai Mobis

- Intel Mobileye

- Magna International

- Robert Bosch

- Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec

- Takata

- Valeo SA

- ZF-TRW Automotive Holdings



