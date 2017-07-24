United States Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials Market Overview 2017 - Focus on Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Overview for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials 2017 - MedView" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

A major limiter preventing market growth in the dental bone graft substitute and other biomaterials markets is the tendency to supplement large-scale implant purchases with discounted, and even complimentary, DBGS materials. As periodontists and oral surgeons outnumber general practitioners (GPs) in terms of dentists placing implants in the United States, and as these specialists tend to buy in bulk, this trend is expected to persist in the future.



The growing number of GPs placing implants is driving the total markets for dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials forward by increasing the volume of dental implant procedures. Another result of more GPs trained on implants is that they are more knowledgeable over the critical factors necessary to achieve a successful implant procedure.



Therefore, the increased number of GPs placing implants increases the probability that a patient is informed on the importance of having a sufficient level of bone in their jaw prior to the procedure. Ultimately, this will result in a greater number of patient referrals to specialists for dental regenerative procedures that incorporate either a DBGS and membrane or a dental growth factor.



Key Topics Covered:



U.S. Dental Bone Graft Substitutes And Other Biomaterials Market Overview



1. Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.1.1 Dental Anatomy: Oral Cavity and Intraoral landmarks

2.2 Disease Pathology And Disorders

2.2.1 General Diagnostics

2.2.2 Indication for Dental Implant

2.3 Patient Demographics

2.3.1 General Dental Statistics

2.3.2 Tooth Loss Statistics



3. U.S. Dental Bone Graft Substitutes And Other Biomaterials Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Applications of Dental Bone Graft Substitutes

3.1.2 Types of Dental Bone Graft Substitutes

3.1.3 Dental Growth Factor Products

3.1.4 Dental Membranes

3.1.5 Market Penetration and End-Users

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Trend Analysis By Segment

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3.6 SWOT Analysis

3.6.1 ACE Surgical

3.6.2 Baumer

3.6.3 BioHorizons

3.6.4 Botiss Biomaterials

3.6.5 B&W

3.6.6 Critéria

3.6.7 Geistlich

3.6.8 MIS Implants

3.6.10 Osteogenics

3.6.11 Zimmer Biomet

3.7 Company Profiles

3.7.1 ACE Surgical Supply Co., Inc.

3.7.2 BioHorizons

3.7.3 Botiss Biomaterials

3.7.4 Dentsply Sirona

3.7.5 Geistlich Pharma

3.7.6 Implant Direct

3.7.7 Nobel Biocare

3.7.8 Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

3.7.9 S.I.N. Dental Implants

3.7.10 Straumann Group

3.7.11 Zimmer Biomet



