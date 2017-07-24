

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR), a manufacturer of semiconductor technology solutions for wireless applications, provided an update to its on-going patent licensing program by saying it has re-filed its claims against LG Electronics (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) and related entities in the District of New Jersey on Friday, July 21, 2017.



The company has moved its infringement case against LG Electronics to New Jersey District Court from Jacksonville District Court.



ParkerVision withdrew the pending district court claims against LG from the Jacksonville case as a precaution to remove uncertainty related to the propriety of venue in the Middle District of Florida after the recent Supreme Court decision in TC Heartland; TC Heartland LLC v. Kraft Foods Grp. Brands LLC, 137 S. Ct. 1514 (2017).



ParkerVision was advised that the still pending Jacksonville case against Qualcomm and Apple should be unaffected by this re-filing.



The company noted that the decision to dismiss and re-file the LG case was solely intended to manage potential challenges by LG related to venue and is not an indication of any difference in the substantive case against LG and the other parties - Apple and Qualcomm - remaining in Jacksonville. This action was done in response to the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding proper venue in patent infringement actions.



The district court in Jacksonville also recently issued its Case Management and Scheduling Order. The court has scheduled the Markman Hearing for mid-January.



