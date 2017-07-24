OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (CSE: TBP)(CSE: TBP.CN)(CNSX: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF) today announced that it has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Bernard Fortier to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective today, July 24, 2017. Mr. Andre Rancourt, previous interim CEO will take the position as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Andre Audet will step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors but will continue to serve as a Board member.

Bernard Fortier is a graduate from the MBA program at l'ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) in Montreal, with over 20 years of international experience in management and business development in the biopharma, specialized medical nutrition and medical fields.

Mr. Fortier spent 5 years in the USA working in the therapy and rehabilitation market, having graduated from the physiotherapy program at Laval University. His experience in the USA enabled him to work on business development and management early in his career. After completing his MBA in 2001, he joined the pharmaceutical industry with a biotechnology company. He spent 8 years in various key commercial roles at Serono Canada (now EMD Serono) in the Multiple Sclerosis field, including National Sales Manager for the Neurology business unit.

In 2010, Bernard became the Country Manager for Nutricia Canada, the specialized medical nutrition division of Groupe Danone. He was recruited in 2012 to launch a new pharmaceutical company called Orimed Pharma. Through licensing deals and internal product development, the company's portfolio grew from 3 to 10 products within 4 years.

"I am very pleased to welcome Bernard to the team as our new CEO as we are focused on building Tetra as a leading bio-pharmaceutical organization," said Andre Rancourt, Chairman of Tetra Bio-Pharma. "Bernard is an experienced leader and executive with proven skills in leadership, strategy and execution, as well as business development and negotiation. Mr. Fortier has a clear mandate from the Board, to grow revenue and build Tetra as a global leader in pharmaceutical cannabis. Going forward, we will be placing considerable efforts in expanding Tetra in the U.S. market."

Corporate Update:

Mr. Andre Rancourt, previous interim CEO was elected to the position as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board has mandated Mr. Rancourt to continue taking an active and dynamic role as he demonstrated as Interim CEO. Mr. Rancourt will be responsible for the administration, overall corporate governance and financing of the corporation.

Mr. Andre Audet will step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors but will continue to serve as a member of the Board. The Corporation wishes to thank Mr. Audet for all his efforts in working to grow Tetra where it is today and looks forward to his continued participation in building Tetra as a global leader in pharmaceutical cannabis.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma is a multi subsidiary publicly traded company (CSE: TBP)(CSE: TBP.CN)(CNSX: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF) engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

Forward-looking statements

