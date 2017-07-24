

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) announced Monday the U.S. launch of RENFLEXIS (infliximab-abda), a biosimilar of the originator biologic medicine Remicade (infliximab).



RENFLEXIS was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on April 21 for all eligible indications. RENFLEXIS is the first medicine available in the U.S. under a global biosimilars development and commercialization agreement between Merck and Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.



The company noted that RENFLEXIS will be introduced in the U.S. at a list price of $753.39. This represents a 35 percent discount to the current list price of Remicade, its reference product. Wholesaler acquisition costs do not include discounts that may be paid on the products.



The FDA approval of RENFLEXIS (infliximab-abda) was based on Samsung Bioepis' comprehensive data package, including analytical, nonclinical and clinical pharmacokinetic, safety and effectiveness data demonstrating that RENFLEXIS is highly similar to its reference product Remicade, in terms of the safety, purity and potency of the product.



Serious and sometimes fatal side effects have been reported with infliximab products, the company said.



Dora Bibila, general manager, Merck Biosimilars, said, 'Merck looks forward to launching RENFLEXIS in the United States to help meet the needs of patients, physicians and payers. As a global health care leader, Merck believes that biosimilars have the potential to help increase access to these important medicines while also providing savings for the health care system.'



