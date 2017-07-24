United States Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials Products Report 2017

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Product Portfolio for Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials 2017 - MedFolio" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
A major limiter preventing market growth in the dental bone graft substitute and other biomaterials markets is the tendency to supplement large-scale implant purchases with discounted, and even complimentary, DBGS materials. As periodontists and oral surgeons outnumber general practitioners (GPs) in terms of dentists placing implants in the United States, and as these specialists tend to buy in bulk, this trend is expected to persist in the future.
The growing number of GPs placing implants is driving the total markets for dental bone graft substitutes and other biomaterials forward by increasing the volume of dental implant procedures. Another result of more GPs trained on implants is that they are more knowledgeable over the critical factors necessary to achieve a successful implant procedure.
Therefore, the increased number of GPs placing implants increases the probability that a patient is informed on the importance of having a sufficient level of bone in their jaw prior to the procedure. Ultimately, this will result in a greater number of patient referrals to specialists for dental regenerative procedures that incorporate either a DBGS and membrane or a dental growth factor.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
2.1 Basic Anatomy
2.1.1 Dental Anatomy: Oral Cavity And Intraoral Landmarks
2.2 Disease Pathology And Disorders
2.2.1 General Diagnostics
2.2.2 Indication for Dental Implant
2.3 Patient Demographics
2.3.1 General Dental Statistics
2.3.2 Tooth Loss Statistics
3. Product Assessment
3.1 Product Portfolios
3.1.1 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes
3.1.1.1 Autografts
3.1.1.2 Allografts
3.1.1.3 Xenografts
3.1.1.4 Synthetics
3.1.1.5 Dental Barrier Membranes
3.1.1.6 Dental Growth Factor Products
3.2 Regulatory Issues And Recalls
3.2.1 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes
3.3 Clinical Trials
3.3.1 Dental Bone Graft Substitutes
Companies Mentioned
- AB Dental
- ACE Surgical
- BTI
- Benco
- Bicon
- BioHorizons
- Collagen Matrix
- Cortex Dental
- Curasan
- Datum Dental
- Dentium USA
- Dentsply Sirona
- Dyna Dental
- Geistlich
- Henry Schein
- Impladent LTD
- Implant Direct
- Inion
- KaVo Kerr
- Keystone Dental
- LifeNet Health
- MIS Implants
- MegaGen
- Nobel Biocare
- NovaBone
- Osteogenics
- Osteohealth
- Patterson
- Regenetix
- Salvin
- Snoasis Medical
- Straumann
- Tissue Banks
- Unicare Biomedical
- Zimmer Biomet
