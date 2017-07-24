

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump's son-in-law said neither he nor any member of the Trump campaign team colluded with Russia or with any foreign government to take advantage for the Republican candidate in the 2016 presidential election.



Jared Kushner, who is President's son-in-law and a top adviser, is scheduled to answer questions of the Senate intelligence committee in a closed-door session later Monday as part of investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.



Kushner released to the media his opening statement hours before the testimony.



The Senate Judiciary Committee last week called seven witnesses, including Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and Paul Manafort, to provide testimony at the hearing.



Trump Jr., who is the President's eldest son, and Manafort, the GOP presidential campaign chairman, are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday.



In a shocking revelation earlier this month, Trump Jr. had admitted that he met last year with a Russian lawyer whom he says had promised to provide damaging material on Trump's presidential rival Hillary Clinton.



But Trump Jr. says Natalia Veselnitskaya had given no 'meaningful' material on the Democrat presidential candidate at the meeting held in June 2016.



Kushner and Manafort were also present at the meeting at New York's Trump Tower.



In the statement Monday, Kushner said he arrived late at the meeting, realized little of note was being discussed and that it was 'time not well-spent'.



He said: 'I actually emailed an assistant from the meeting after I had been there for 10 or so minutes and wrote 'Can u pls call me on my cell? Need excuse to get out of meeting'.'



'I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector. I have tried to be fully transparent with regard to the filing of my SF-86 form, above and beyond what is required,' Kushner added.



