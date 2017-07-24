CAMBRIDGE, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Supply chain security affects every aspect of business.

From food safety to pharmaceutical counterfeiting to the piracy of consumer goods, the ability to track a product and its components from producer to customer is vital to protecting brand integrity and the wellbeing of consumers. But, this is nearly impossible with existing approaches and paper trails.

Blockchain is emerging as a potent tool for addressing this vital issue. This distributed ledger technology is poised to help stanch the loss of billions of dollars suffered each year due to product recalls, fraud and the black market.

On Tuesday, September 12, at the MIT Stata Center in Cambridge's Kendall Square, the Emerging Applications of Blockchain for Supply Chains will address, from the perspective of real-world implementations, how blockchain is being deployed today to solve supply chain problems associated with issues ranging from security, safety and authentication to provenance compliance and social responsibility.

Moderated by Michael Casey, noted author and senior advisor, blockchain research at MIT Media Lab, the panel includes:

Mojix Dan Harple, founder and CEO, Context Labs

Bill McBeath, chief research officer at the firm ChainLink Research

IBM Samantha Radocchia, co-founder and chief product officer, Chronicled

"Blockchain is being adapted to solve a host of business problems and is especially suited to address challenges associated with tracking today's complex supply chain," said Katja Wald, executive director, MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge. "Whether knowing that the jewelry you just purchase doesn't contain conflict gems, the designer handbag is authentic or that the medicine you are about to take is not a counterfeit, blockchain offers both manufacturer and user assurance and visibility that until now has been unattainable."

Event Details:

Emerging Applications of Blockchain for Supply Chains

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

MIT Stata Center, 32 Vassar Street, Cambridge, MA

5:30 - 6:00 p.m. - Registration & Networking

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. - Welcome & Panel Discussion

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. - Networking

About the MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge

The MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge is the founding chapter and one of 27 worldwide chapters comprising the MIT Enterprise Forum, Inc. Offering more than 40 programs and events annually that inspire innovation, MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge initiatives facilitate critical one-on-one mentoring while providing team services that increase the skills and expertise necessary for entrepreneurs to succeed.

