MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Calabrio, a leading provider of customer engagement and analytics software, has hired Cisco marketing veteran Ross Daniels to serve as Vice President of Strategic Platforms. Daniels will be responsible for expanding strategic platform partnerships, as well as leading Calabrio's technology integration as part of the company's aggressive organic and inorganic growth plans.

"As we grow our leadership team, Ross's background in go-to-market strategies, product positioning and contact center technology is the right mix to take Calabrio to the next level," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO of Calabrio. "I am confident that our platform strategy is in good hands with Ross. He is not only a proven marketer who brings extensive industry experience, he is the perfect fit for Calabrio's culture."

Daniels has more than 20 years of experience, primarily within product marketing and management in the technology and telecommunications industries. For the past 18 years, Daniels worked for Cisco, where he most recently served as Senior Director of Collaboration Marketing for Cisco's nearly $5 billion collaboration business. Throughout the course of his career, Daniels has spearheaded successful product and partner marketing endeavors in the unified communications, conferencing, telephony, video, and customer care/contact center spaces.

"I have a long history with Calabrio," said Daniels. "I have always been impressed with the brand's success and the product offering, but what has stood out to me from the beginning is the team. Between the culture and the strong foundation that has been built with partners, I know that Calabrio is poised for long-term success and am thrilled to be joining the company at this stage."

The appointment of a new Vice President of Strategic Platforms builds on a year full of momentum for Calabrio, which includes the announcement of its Calabrio ONE cloud platform and its acquisition of Symmetrics. A complete list of product announcements, industry accolades and other company news is available in the Calabrio Media Center.

