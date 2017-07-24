SACRAMENTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: IHSI) is pleased to announce it has signed a letter of intent with Fazync, LLC. IHSI will provide the resources to manufacture and install Fazync's new state of the art Phase Angle Synchronization (PAS) equipment which for the first time will allow electric utilities to recycle wasted electricity.

"This has been a multi-billion dollar problem that has plagued the utility industry for years," said Devon Jones, Intelligent Highway Solutions CEO. "The group or organization that solves this problem will automatically become a very lucrative business and we see this as an integral part of IHSI's future business plans. We will beta test five sites and each site should save the local utility 30% to 40% in energy. It is estimated in California alone that there are approximately 60,000 potential customers that fit into the rate structure that would qualify them as potential sites for the technology."

It is estimated that 40 percent of all electricity that is generated is lost. If Fazync's product works as anticipated that will allow electricity lost at commercial facilities and industrial plants to be saved and utilized. This allows a utility to combat line congestion, improve low reserve margins, and reduce the number of expensive power outages that is estimated at $150 billion dollars per year.

The Phase Angle Synchronization system improves the efficiency in the delivery of electricity. The PAS system will extend the life of the electric grid, protect it from excessive wear and damage, and reduce the number of outage incidences. The five test sites in California will allow the two companies to show electric utilities how this breakthrough product can greatly benefit that industry.

About Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc.

Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. was formed in April 2011. IHSI provides technology driven solutions for commercial, industrial, and municipal facilities, from full-turn-key general contracting to LED lighting retrofits, HVAC and temperature control upgrades, to solar renewable energy systems, working with commercial developers, government and transportations sectors. With the addition of Cresent Construction, North Carolina, IHSI is a full-service general contractor providing design, installation and construction management services.

