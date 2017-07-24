LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Envoy Group Corp ("Envoy") (OTC: ENVV) is very pleased to announce that international venture financier Tony Tong has been appointed Senior Advisor to the company. Mr. Tong's experience in international finance and venture development is extensive and his network extends throughout the world.

Mr. Tong is a serial entrepreneur, co-founder and director of Pacific Financial Services, Ltd., a leading risk management consultancy firm with offices in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, China. In addition, Tony is Vice Chairman of Macau Gaming Information Association and Vice Chairman of China Credit Management Association (CCMA), with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macau. CCMA's service scope includes: credit risk management, legal advisory services, investment due diligence and creditors' rights enforcement in China.

Mr. Tong is a frequent speaker on technology investment in China. He has spoken at the APEC International Finance & Technology Summit, China Venture Capital Forum, the 2016 Morgan Stanley Hong Kong Investor Summit and Goldman Sachs China Investment Conference.

Mr. Tong commented, "I am very excited to join the Envoy Group and BitReturn team. Envoy is one of the best positioned companies in the transformative Blockchain and Cryptocurrency arena and I intend to bring all of my skills, experience and contacts to bear for the success of the company across Asia Pacific."

Envoy Group, Corp. (OTC: ENVV) is a digital currency and Blockchain technology company. BitReturn, a division of the Envoy Group Corp, has first targeted a high positive cash flow method of Mining of Digital Currencies that has been de-risked by employing the most effective Graphic Processor (GPU) technology and BitReturns secure Tier3 (T3) facility in Kamloops, B.C. Hundreds of 7 to 13 GPU arrays will be working 24/7 within the climate controlled facility. Mining of Digital Currencies will be constantly directed to which currencies provide maximized profitability. New digital coins drop into the world every 10 minutes and BitReturn will be there to catch them. Block Chain is an incorruptible publically distributed digital ledger that allows for transparent and secure validation of online information.

For more information, please visit: http://bitreturn.com

