Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Application, End User, Product & Geography

The "Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.96 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, rising patients preferences to noninvasive surgical methods, growing number of patients related to bone related problems and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on application, the market is categorized into delayed union & nonunion bone fractures, oral and maxillofacial surgeries, spinal fusion surgeries and other applications. Depending on end user, the market is categorized into home care, academic & research institutes and CROS and hospitals & clinics.

By product, the market is categorized into bone morphogenetic proteins, platelet-rich plasma and bone growth stimulation devices. Bone growth stimulation devices are further sub segmented into implanted bone growth stimulators, external bone growth stimulators and ultrasonic bone growth stimulators.

Companies Mentioned

ITO Co., Ltd.

Isto Biologics

Harvest Technologies (A Terumo BCT Company)

Ember Therapeutics Inc.

DJO Finance LLC

Depuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

Bioventus LLC

Arthrex, Inc.

Orthofix International N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd.

Ossatec Benelux Ltd.

Regen Lab SA

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



