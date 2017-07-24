IPC Wins 'Best Trading Floor Communication System Provider,' Rewarded by Customers in Waters Technology Rankings 2017

NEW YORK, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, has been voted by customers "Best Trading Floor Communication System Provider" in the Waters Rankings for the seventh consecutive year and twelfth time in the 14 years of the readers' choice awards competition.

"We highly value this award, as year after year our customers recognize IPC as the top trading communications provider," said Don Henderson, Senior Vice President, Product and Customer Success. "It's not only a testimony to our strong partnerships worldwide, but the unwavering confidence our customers have in IPC's innovative technology to help them meet ever-changing business and regulatory needs while continually transforming trading operations."

IPC's community includes more than 200,000 financial markets professionals who use its state-of-the-art solutions to exchange information and collaborate in real-time. IPC offerings include the recently introduced Unigy 360, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution performance-engineered to deliver innovation, economics and powerful new capabilities for global financial market participants.Unigy 360 offers the advantages of IPC's industry-leading Unigy® platform for unified communications and applications along with the simplicity and scalability of a cloud-based solution. Unigy provides on-demand, secure, compliant communications to customer front, middle and back-office teams. It offers an unprecedented level of flexibility to leverage capabilities across IPC multiple endpoints like IQ/MAX Touch, PC and mobile, as well as an array of tools and solutions for financial markets communications needs.

"Waters Magazine has turned to its expert readers for the past 15 years to determine the top vendors in their respective fields for the annual Waters Rankings. For the seventh consecutive year, Waters readers have chosen IPC as Best Trading Floor Communication System Provider, and when totaled with IPC's previous honors as the Best Trading Turret, they have won 12 times out of 13," said Anthony Malakian, U.S. editor, Waters.

The Best Trading Floor Communication System Provider category supersedes the best trading turret provider category in the Waters Rankings, which IPC won seven of the eight years the category was on offer: 2004 through 2006 and then 2008 through 2010. The Waters Rankings are the annual readers' choice awards of Waters Magazine, which recognize the combined leadership of technological capabilities and human expertise in various categories. Qualified voters participating in the Waters rankings are from buy- and sell-side firms as well as exchanges and inter dealer brokers. More than 1,000 voters chose the best financial IT solution and services in the annual Waters Rankings.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader that powers financial markets globally. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With customers first and always, we collaborate with each to understand their individual needs to help make them secure, productive and compliant within our connected community. Through service excellence, long-developed expertise and a focus on innovation and community, we provide agile and efficient ways for our customers to accelerate their ability to adapt to the ever-changing requirements for advanced data networks, compliance and collaboration with all counter-parties across the financial markets. www.ipc.com

About Waters

Each month, Waters reports and analyzes the practical implementation of financial technology in the wholesale banking and securities industries. Since its launch in 1993, financial IT professionals worldwide have relied on the magazine for its focused, in-depth coverage of financial market data and technology as well as the human issues of talent management, staff retention and compensation within the financial services community. With more than 10,000 subscribers, Waters readers enjoy the insights of CIOs and CTOs from the global capital markets. Waters is published by Incisive Media Plc. For more information, please visit www.watersonline.comand www.incisivemedia.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:





Patrick Chambeau Hannah Townsend IPC Systems, Inc. Finn Partners for IPC +33 1 55 82 91 50 +44 207 017 8422 patrick.chambeau@ipc.com Hannah.Townsend@finnpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/352841/ipc_logo_strapline_cmyk_Logo.jpg