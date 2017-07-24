Connected Car Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts for In-Vehicle (IN-V) Telematics by Type of Connectivity (Embedded, Integrated, Tethered), by Service Provider (OEM, Aftermarket, Connectivity) plus Analysis of Top OEMs & Other Automotive Companies & Suppliers Providing Solutions for Communication, Safety & Security In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Ecosystem
What are the connected car market prospects?
Visiongain's definitive new report assesses that the connected car market will reach $29.9bn in 201 with considerable prospects for expansion over the forecast period.
Visiongain's timely 239 page connected car report reveals how best to compete in this lucrative market space and maximize your company's potential.
Read on to discover how this report can help you develop your business.
This report addresses the pertinent issues:
• Where are the most lucrative connected car markets?
• Who are the leadings connected car companies and what does the competitive landscape look like?
• What are the regional, technical and regulatory barriers to connected car market entry?
• What are the technological issues and roadmap driving the market?
• Why is the connected car market prospering and how can you fully exploit this?
• When will the connected car market fully mature and why?
Research and analysis highlights
Independent, impartial and objective connected car analysis
240 tables, charts and graphs illustrating the connected car market prospects
Global connected car market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027
Connected car submarket forecasts for In-Vehicle (IN-V) telematics by type of connectivity from 2017-2027 in units (shipments) and market value ($m)
• Embedded Connectivity Forecast 2017-2027
• Integrated Connectivity Forecast 2017-2027
• Tethered Connectivity Forecast 2017-2027
Connected car submarket forecasts by service provider from 2017-2027
• OEM Forecast 2017-2027
• Aftermarket Forecast 2017-2027
• Connectivity Forecast 2017-2027
5 regional and 12 leading national connected car market forecasts from 2017-2027
• North America Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• US Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• Canada Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• Mexico Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• Central & South America Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• Brazil Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• Argentina Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• Others Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• Asia-Pacific Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• China Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• India Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• Japan Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• South Korea Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• Others Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• Europe Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• Germany Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• Spain Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• France Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• Others Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
• MENA Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027
Profiles of 34 leading companies involved with connected car development:
• Airbiquity
• Apple Inc.
• AT&
• Automatic Labs
• BMW AG
• Broadcom
• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
• Daimler
• Mercedes-Benz
• Gemalto NV
• Ford Motor Company
• Garmin Ltd.
• General Motors (GM)
• Google Inc.
• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
• Hyundai Motor Company
• Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (IMS)
• Luxoft
• Octo Telematics Overview
• OnStar
• Qualcomm
• Sierra Wireless Inc.
• Tech Mahindra
• Telenor Connexion
• Tesla Inc.
• TomTom NV
• Toyota
• Verizon Telematics
• Vinli
• Volkswagen Group (VW)
• Volvo Car Corporation
• WirelessCar
• Zendrive
• Zubie
SWOT analysis of the factors influencing the connected car market
Who should read this report?
• Anyone within the connected car value chain.
• Automotive OEMs
• Component suppliers
• Software developers
• Electronics companies
• Telecoms companies
• IoT companies
• Technologists
• R&D staff
Plus:
• Marketing managers
• Investors
• Consultancies
• Market analysts
• Business development managers
• Government agencies
• Banks
