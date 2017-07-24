Connected Car Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts for In-Vehicle (IN-V) Telematics by Type of Connectivity (Embedded, Integrated, Tethered), by Service Provider (OEM, Aftermarket, Connectivity) plus Analysis of Top OEMs & Other Automotive Companies & Suppliers Providing Solutions for Communication, Safety & Security In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Ecosystem

What are the connected car market prospects?

Visiongain's definitive new report assesses that the connected car market will reach $29.9bn in 201 with considerable prospects for expansion over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Visiongain's timely 239 page connected car report reveals how best to compete in this lucrative market space and maximize your company's potential.

Read on to discover how this report can help you develop your business.

This report addresses the pertinent issues:

• Where are the most lucrative connected car markets?

• Who are the leadings connected car companies and what does the competitive landscape look like?

• What are the regional, technical and regulatory barriers to connected car market entry?

• What are the technological issues and roadmap driving the market?

• Why is the connected car market prospering and how can you fully exploit this?

• When will the connected car market fully mature and why?



Research and analysis highlights

Independent, impartial and objective connected car analysis

240 tables, charts and graphs illustrating the connected car market prospects

Global connected car market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027

Connected car submarket forecasts for In-Vehicle (IN-V) telematics by type of connectivity from 2017-2027 in units (shipments) and market value ($m)

• Embedded Connectivity Forecast 2017-2027

• Integrated Connectivity Forecast 2017-2027

• Tethered Connectivity Forecast 2017-2027

Connected car submarket forecasts by service provider from 2017-2027

• OEM Forecast 2017-2027

• Aftermarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Connectivity Forecast 2017-2027

5 regional and 12 leading national connected car market forecasts from 2017-2027

• North America Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• US Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• Canada Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• Mexico Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• Central & South America Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• Argentina Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• Asia-Pacific Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• China Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• India Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• Japan Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• South Korea Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• Europe Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• Germany Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• Spain Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• France Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

• MENA Connected Car Forecast 2017-2027

Profiles of 34 leading companies involved with connected car development:

• Airbiquity

• Apple Inc.

• AT&

• Automatic Labs

• BMW AG

• Broadcom

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

• Daimler

• Mercedes-Benz

• Gemalto NV

• Ford Motor Company

• Garmin Ltd.

• General Motors (GM)

• Google Inc.

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (IMS)

• Luxoft

• Octo Telematics Overview

• OnStar

• Qualcomm

• Sierra Wireless Inc.

• Tech Mahindra

• Telenor Connexion

• Tesla Inc.

• TomTom NV

• Toyota

• Verizon Telematics

• Vinli

• Volkswagen Group (VW)

• Volvo Car Corporation

• WirelessCar

• Zendrive

• Zubie



SWOT analysis of the factors influencing the connected car market

Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the connected car value chain.

• Automotive OEMs

• Component suppliers

• Software developers

• Electronics companies

• Telecoms companies

• IoT companies

• Technologists

• R&D staff

Plus:

• Marketing managers

• Investors

• Consultancies

• Market analysts

• Business development managers

• Government agencies

• Banks

Don't miss out on this business advantage:

This information is not available elsewhere. With our report you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss opportunities. Discover how this connected car report benefits your research, analyses, and decisions. Also see how you save time and receive recognition for commercial insight.

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the connected car market and leading companies. Find data, trends and predictions. Get our report todayConnected Car Market Report 2017-2027: Forecasts for In-Vehicle (IN-V) Telematics by Type of Connectivity (Embedded, Integrated, Tethered), by Service Provider (OEM, Aftermarket, Connectivity) plus Analysis of Top OEMs & Other Automotive Companies & Suppliers Providing Solutions for Communication, Safety & Security In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Ecosystem. Please order our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1926/Connected-Car-Market-Report-2017-2027

Companies Mentioned:

AB Volvo

Aha

Airbiquity

AMD DTV Business

Apple inc.

AT&T

AT&T Mobility

Audi

Audiobooks.com

Automatic Labs Inc.

Avago Technologies

Baidu

Beceem Communications, Inc.

Bell Canada

Best Buy

Blackberry

BMW AG

BMW Group

Bosch

BP

bright box LLC

Broadcom Limited

BroadLight, Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.,

Chevrolet

China Unicom

Choreo

Chrysler

Cirrus Logic

Cisco Systems

Citroen

Complex IT

Continental

Cox Automotive

CSR

Daimler

Deezer

Deloitte

Delphi

Deutsche Telecom

Didi Chuxing

Dune Networks

Dunkin' Donuts

EE

Ericsson

Etisalat

Facebook

FCA

Fiat

Ford Motor Company

Freescale Semiconductor

Garmin Ltd

Geely

Gemalto NV

General Motors (GM)

Gigle Networks, Inc.

Global Locate, Inc.

Google

Harman International

HERE

HiSilicon Technologies

Honda

Hughes Telematics

Hyundai Motor Company

iHeart Radio

Infiniti

In-Motion Technology

Innovision Research & Tech Ltd.

Intel

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (IMS)

Jaguar Land Rover

Jeep

KDDI

Kia Motors

Koenigsegg

KPN

KT

Kymeta

Kyocera

Luxoft Holding, Inc

LVL7 Systems

Magneti Marelli

Mazda

Mercedes-Benz

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Motors

MobiquiThings

Motorola

MovieTickets.com

Nash Technologies GmbH

NetLogic Microsystems, Inc.

Nissan Motor Company

Nokia

NTT Docomo

Nvidia

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Octalica, Inc.

Octo Telematics

Onstar

OpenTable

Pandora

Peiker Acustic GmbH & Co. KG

Percello Ltd.

Peugeot

Porsche

Priceline.com

Provigent Ltd.

PSA Peugeot Citroen

Qualcomm inc.

QuickPlay

Realtek Semiconductor

Red Bend Software

Renault

Renesas LTE Assets

Renova Group

Sagemcom

SAIC

Samsung Electronics

SC Square Ltd.

Scania

Sierra Wireless

Slacker

Sprint

Sunext Design, Inc.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Tech Mahindra

Teknovus, Inc.

Telefonica

Telenor Connexion

Telenor Group

TeliaSonera

Tesla Motors

ThingWorx

T-Mobile

TomTom

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Tsusho

VEBA

Verizon Telematics

Verizon Wireless

Vinli Inc.

Vodafone

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group

Volvo

Wavecom

Westly Group

WirelessCar

Xilinx

Zendrive

Zubie

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com