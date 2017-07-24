Experienced leader in global marketing, strategy, and products will drive adoption and growth in Asia-Pacific

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services powered by the world's first Global Trade Network, has named Katie Kinraid as General Manager APAC. She was previously Global Head of Strategy for Blackbay, the leading mobility-enabled solution provider that BluJay acquired in April. Kinraid brings 12 years of last-mile delivery and cross-functional leadership experience to the role.

In her new position at BluJay Solutions, Kinraid will oversee all sales, marketing, and general administrative roles in the Asia-Pacific region. BluJay has offices around the world, including its APAC-region offices in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore.

"We're thrilled that Katie has accepted this significant role in our company, where we see an opportunity for greater adoption and growth. Her market knowledge, experience, and relationships in the APAC region are an asset to BluJay's customers and our leadership team," said Doug Braun, CEO of BluJay Solutions. "Katie takes an active approach to understanding and listening to customer needs, which will continue to drive value for our customers."

In Kinraid's most recent, board-level role for Blackbay, she had responsibility for global product strategy, market awareness, propositions definition, realization, and product evangelism. During her 12 years with the company, Kinraid served in global marketing and product leadership roles, including responsibility for design, development, implementation, and delivery of applications as North American Channel VP and Global Product Manager. Prior to Blackbay, Kinraid was a market research analyst. She holds a bachelor of commerce degree in marketing and mass communications, as well as post-graduate honors in international marketing from the University of Canterbury. Kinraid is based in New Zealand.

"I look forward to leading BluJay in the APAC region, strengthening our customer relationships as they leverage our Global Trade Network, and forging new ones as more companies look to optimize their supply chains with a world-class provider," said Kinraid.

BluJay Solutions delivers supply chain software and services to the world's most progressive retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, manufacturers, and logistics service providers. Transforming supply chain logistics with the BluJay Global Trade Network, we enable customers to unlock the power of more than 40,000 universally connected partners.

