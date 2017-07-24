OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., 2017-07-24 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions, today announced the appointment of Richard Wenstrup, MD, as Chief Medical Officer.



Dr. Wenstrup brings to Oxford Immunotec more than 20 years of clinical leadership experience, including over a decade within the diagnostics industry. Most recently, Dr. Wenstrup served as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, for Myriad Genetics, Inc., where he played a key leadership role and made substantial contributions across the company that helped drive and support a multi-fold increase in revenue over a decade. In addition to building and leading Myriad's clinical and medical affairs teams, Dr. Wenstrup was actively involved in the company's product development, M&A, and in-licensing activities. He also previously served as Chief Medical Officer for Myriad Genetic Laboratories, Inc.



"We are extremely pleased to welcome Rick to the team during this exciting time at Oxford Immunotec," said CEO, Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith. "Rick's extensive leadership experience and the depth and breadth of his clinical, scientific, and commercial expertise will be immensely valuable as we continue to grow our core tuberculosis franchise and launch products into the new markets of tick-borne diseases, blood screening and transplantation."



Prior to joining Myriad Genetics, Dr. Wenstrup served as a tenured Professor of Pediatrics (Human Genetics) at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and as a tenured Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. During his time in academia, Dr. Wenstrup was principal investigator on multiple research grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the FDA Orphan Products Grant Program. He also served as a standing member of NIH review committees and on the scientific advisory boards of several disease-related foundations. Dr. Wenstrup was the founding director of the Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and co-founder of Assurex Health, Inc., now a subsidiary of Myriad Genetics, Inc.



About Oxford Immunotec



Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-SPOT®.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and Immunetics. Also obtained through the acquisitions is the Company's third product line focused on screening for Babesia in donated blood, for which the Company is currently seeking FDA licensure. The T-SPOT.CMV test and the T-SPOT.PRT test are pipeline products as part of the Company's fourth intended product line focused on the transplantation market. In addition to these four product lines, the Company has additional active development programs in other immune-regulated conditions. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.



T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd. Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.



