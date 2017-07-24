CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) will be hosting a press conference following the presentation of its recommendation to Calgary City Council on Monday, July 24. Immediately following the presentation to Council, CBEC Board members will move to the Power Reception Room in City Hall, where media are invited to come and ask questions regarding the recommendation.

Who: Rick Hanson, CBEC Chair Brian Hahn, CBEC General Manager What: Rick Hanson and Brian Hahn will be available to answer questions on behalf of CBEC regarding its recommendations to City Council regarding a potential 2026 OPWG bid. (i) A photo op with the Board will take place after the question and answer period. When: Monday, July 24, 2017 Council meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Press conference likely between 10:30-11:30 a.m. Where: Power Reception Room (directly behind Council Chambers) Calgary City Hall 800 Macleod Trail SE Calgary, AB T2P 2M5

On September 19, 2016 the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) was formed as a partnership between The City of Calgary and Tourism Calgary. Its mandate is to conduct an objective, balanced, comprehensive feasibility assessment on whether or not The City of Calgary can reasonably host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (OPWG) and; if so, whether it is reasonable and prudent that Calgary should submit a bid to the International Olympic Committee to host the Games and, if so, subject to what conditions.

Contacts:

Calgary Bid Exploration Committee

Mallory McCredie

403-880-6349

mallory.mccredie@calgarybec.ca



