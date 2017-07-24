MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- TELUS Health today announced that Pharma Space, its technology service that helps patients manage their prescriptions through features like scheduling online reminders and automatic refills is now being accessed by more than 300,000 customers. For these customers, Pharma Space helps to ensure adherence to medication treatment plans and reduces unnecessary trips to the pharmacy.

A 2014 report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information found that two-thirds of Canadians over the age of 65 have five or more different prescriptions, and one-quarter take 10 or more prescription drugs. Pharma Space provides patients with the flexibility to better manage these prescriptions as well as their online drug profile anytime, anywhere from a mobile phone, tablet or computer. The online system also allows patients access to information they need about the medications they're taking, including potential side effects.

"Patients expect to have the technology they need at their fingertips to be proactive with the management of their own health. Pharma Space enables patients to play a larger role in managing their own medications," said Paul Lepage, President, TELUS Health. "Consumer-focused digital health tools can have a significant impact on the health and well-being of all Canadians. When doctors and pharmacists embrace digital technology it can ensure patients stick with treatment plans and lead to better health outcomes."

Through the Pharma Space service, prescription refill reminders help patients remember to renew prescriptions, which results in better adherence to drug treatment plans. Easier medication management by way of automated refill requests for the duration of the prescription are possible with simple online requests directly from Pharma Space to a pharmacist's dispensing system. Patients can also get organized for doctor's appointments through easily accessible medication lists and ease the pain of tax returns by printing prescription summaries at tax time.

Caregivers can use Pharma Space to access the profiles of family members under their care and provide better support particularly for those who are either too young or ill to manage it themselves. For pharmacists, integrating Pharma Space into their pharmacy management software increases efficiencies and allows for better care coordination and information flow among healthcare providers.

Pharma Space is currently available through participating pharmacies. Patients are encouraged to speak with their pharmacist to discuss TELUS Pharma Space availability or learn more about Pharma Space here.

"Pharma Space simplifies medication management for the patient as well as us, the pharmacists" said Gregoire Arakelian, pharmacist and Costco-affiliated pharmacy owner, Montreal, Quebec. "The automatic refills and scheduled reminders decreases pressure on pharmacists by enabling us to plan our workday, thus freeing up additional time to serve patients visiting the pharmacy."

"This is a great tool to manage a child's prescription or to make sure aging parents are on top of their medications. It's really about helping to increase drug compliance by providing access to complete personal drug profiles and easy online refills," said Dean Pepper, pharmacy owner, Cobourg, Ontario.

"The phone is ringing less, and patients can use their online profiles to get the information they need about medication side effects and other specifics about the medications they're on," said Ron Mack, pharmacist and pharmacy owner, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. "Pharma Space is a great advantage for our pharmacy, and patients find it intuitive to use."

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a leader in telehomecare, electronic medical and health records, consumer health, benefits management, and pharmacy management. TELUS Health solutions give health authorities, providers, physicians, patients, and consumers the power to turn information into better health outcomes. For more information about TELUS Health, please visit telushealth.com.

