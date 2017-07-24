VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- China Education Resources Inc. ("CER") (TSX VENTURE: CHN)(OTCQX: CHNUF), an ed-tech company with leading technology in intelligent system and contents to provide online/offline learning, training courses and social media for teachers, students and education professionals, today provides shareholders and investors an update on its business performance.

China Education Resources Inc. has recently been selected by OTC Markets and added to the OTCQX Composite Index; OTCQX International Index and OTCQX Canada Index. The OTCQX Composite Index is designed as a benchmark for tracking the overall performance of the OTCQX marketplace and serves primarily as a performance benchmark for investors on OTCQX securities. The index highlights the most transparent, investor focused companies trading on the OTC marketplaces.

In the StockReport+ of Thomson Reuters dated July 14, 2017, Thomson Reuters rated CER with a score of 9 and placed CER within the top 15% of stocks scored.

"We are very pleased that "CHNUF" has been added to form part of the OTCQX Composite Index." said Chengfeng Zhou, CEO, China Education Resources. "The great rating of CER by Thomson Reuters is a positive confirmation to the progress made by CER and its business plans together with the understanding that the share price of CER is still well below that calculated with common valuation methods used by the market."

The business of the Company has been doing well and is continually growing. Our new products, such as soccer education program, are making progress. The Company will update the shareholders and the market in more details on our soccer education program.

In collaboration with China's education administrators and experts, China Education Resources has been helping to transform the curriculum of the world's largest educational system. Recognizing the need to address education reform changes, China Education Resources has created educational tools and curriculum for China's entire kindergarten through twelfth grade system. The Company is playing an integral part in transforming China's educational system through helping to convert the existing educational system from a memory-based learning system to a creative thinking and interactive approach. Presently, China Education Resources has over 1 million kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers registered through its Web portal.

