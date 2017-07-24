sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,08 Euro		-0,07
-1,36 %
WKN: A115GK ISIN: US45773H2013 Ticker-Symbol: GBMB 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,056
5,129
15:53
5,065
5,12
15:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC5,08-1,36 %