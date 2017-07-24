Shares Rocked by Inovio NewsShares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) took a beating this week after news broke of an imminent stock offering. Investors dragged the shares down 24% in just two trading sessions, putting the Inovio stock price at $6.01.I understand the concern.Imagine if someone you knew-a smart, well credentialed, seemingly put-together person-asked you for money to start a business. After a little due diligence, you might agree to invest some money. Who knows, right? Maybe you'll make some money out of it...But then the person comes back a year later, having made no apparent progress and asking for more money. What do.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...