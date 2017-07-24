Conferences in Portugal, the Netherlands, and the United States Will Bring Together Thousands of IT Professionals, Technical Professionals, and Business Leaders

OutSystems, provider of the number one platform for low-code development, today announced plans to bring its annual global NextStep industry conference to three locations this fall hosting events in Portugal, the Netherlands, and the United States. The three conferences will bring together thousands of IT and business professionals and feature 50+ hours of educational content.

The flagship NextStep Global 2017 conference will kick off in Lisbon, Portugal, on September 18th and 19th. The world's premier digital transformation and low-code event will resume in Utrecht, the Netherlands, on October 10th, and will conclude in Chicago on November 1st and 2nd

Across the globe, enterprises are struggling to beat competitors to market and improve the efficiency of their internal operations. NextStep will elevate the discussion of transformational technology, showcasing ways to accelerate development using OutSystems. CIOs, enterprise architects, and developers will have the chance to network and build skills with hands-on training in a series of educational sessions.

NextStep will also feature a number of inspirational keynotes by the likes of former NASA astronaut, Scott Parazynski, auto racing driver, Antonio Felix da Costa, and digital veteran and author of iDisrupted, John Straw. Sessions will be hosted by respected industry analysts from Forrester and Gartner, as well as OutSystems experts, customers and partners.

"In today's increasingly competitive environment, digital transformation is at the top of the agenda," said Paulo Rosado, CEO of OutSystems. "With our NextStep events, we bring together the best and the brightest to explore ways to rapidly create enterprise-grade applications and digitally transform business."

Thousands of IT leaders and professionals have been inspired at past NextStep events. Here are just a few reviews:

"NextStep is an amazing experience. There were so many interesting speakers, topics and demos, the conference proved the power of OutSystems. The developer's morning allowed me direct access to OutSystems experts. My motivation got a real boost and thanks to NextStep, I can take my next step into digital transformation and low-code development." Jimmy Vankerhove, consultant at B-Synergy, OutSystems Partner

"I've been at NextStep for just one day and already my trip was worth it because of the things that I learned and by talking with the experts that are here." David Christian, Manager, App Integration, Rollins Inc., OutSystems Customer

"We got so excited at NextStep this morning that we flew a couple of our developers in for the afternoon, because we didn't want them to miss this event." Greg Sipe, Sr. Director, Global Projects, MCF Technology Solutions, OutSystems Partner

