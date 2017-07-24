Lithium Exploration Group Inc.: Lithium Exploration Group to Begin Customer Acquisition Efforts Next Month for Distribution of Soncav Technology

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2017 / Lithium Exploration Group Inc. (OTC PINK: LEXG) announced today that it will begin initiating discussions with potential Canadian customers who have inquired about the SonCav Technology. The company has also invested in an oil and gas industry database to identify all storage tank facilities and pipeline operators in Western Canada. These companies will be the first targets for distribution in Canada because their requirement to heat and circulate oil are directly in line with the extensive testing that was completed earlier this year. The company has enough performance data from the demonstration testing to customize a presentation on output to each prospective customer and intends to use the field unit at the White Top Field in Q4 to be the final sales tool to show exactly how the unit can function in person.

"We are confident now with initiating these sales calls because for some of these large midstream companies the sales cycle can be quite long. By the time we present the technology to the decision makers the unit in Louisiana should be ready to deploy so we need to start discussions now," commented CEO Alex Walsh. "From our research and discussions with experts throughout the industry these companies are at the highest levels and best suited for the technology today because they don't have their own supply of natural gas and have a high need to keep their feedstock at a very specific heat. The SonCav Technology can dial in a specific heat and flow rate as desired and uses electrical power to run the motor without the need for natural gas combustion. This solution will also be looked at favorably by the Alberta and British Colombia environmental regulators who are cracking down harder every year on emissions from operations in the oil and gas industry. Our focus today is to build a list of interested customers who will become a future revenue stream as SonCav ramps up their manufacturing capabilities."

About Lithium Exploration Group

Lithium Exploration Group is a US-based exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and development potential of lithium brines and other precious metals that demonstrate high probability for near-term production. Currently the company is focused testing the Sonic Cavitation Ltd. technology and the acquisition of oil and gas related assets in the US and Canada. Lithium Exploration Group is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol LEXG.

