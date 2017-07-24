NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Mondo has been named among the top 25 small and medium workplaces in New York by Fortune Magazine and the research firm Great Place to Work. Mondo is ranked number nine on the Best Workplaces in New York in the small and medium category. Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche IT, Tech, and Digital Marketing talent.

The list is based on employee surveys about the company's culture, leadership, benefits, and other factors. Of the employees anonymously surveyed at Mondo, 96% indicated that people are willing to give extra to get the job done. A top perk cited by employees is: "Fuel Benefits" -- a company-wide initiative that allows employees a personal monthly allowance on anything they want that benefits their health or well-being (with employees spending it on things like gym memberships and professional development). Other top benefits cited are Unlimited PTO, Paid Sabbatical (after 4 years of service), and Mondo Gives Back (a philanthropy program).

"We are thrilled to be selected as the 9th best place to work in New York, and we pride ourselves on fostering an awesome place to work," said Gianna Scorsone, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales Operations. "Our team works hard because they know that when they need to, they can take a break. At the same time, our FUEL program gives them the resources to help keep themselves both physically and mentally healthy."

