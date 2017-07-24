Agricultural Drones & Robots Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts & Outlook for Drones by Type (Fixed Wing, Multi Rotor, Others), by Component (Hardware, Software, Others), for Robots by Application (Livestock Management, Farm Management), by Component plus Profiles of Leading Companies Developing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) & Robotics for Milking, Precision Agriculture, Crop Management & Targeted Fertilizing Using Spectral Imaging, GPS & Big Data.

Are you looking for a definitive report on the $5.4bn Agricultural Drones & Robots market?

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )

You will receive a highly granular market analysis segmented by region, by subsector and by application, providing you with that complete outlook upon the Agricultural Drones and Robots industry.

Agricultural drones are small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) applied in farming in order to help increase crop production and monitor crop growth. With advanced sensors and digital imaging capabilities, farmers are able to use these drones to help them gather a richer picture of their fields. Information gathered from such equipment may prove useful in improving crop yields and farm efficiency.

Alongside this, agricultural robots are increasingly being deployed to enhance agricultural productivity. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis. Fruit picking robots, driverless tractors / sprayers, and sheep shearing robots are designed to replace human labour. Robots can be used for other horticultural tasks such as pruning, weeding, spraying and monitoring. Robots can also be used in livestock applications (livestock robotics) such as automatic milking, washing and castrating. Robots like these have many benefits for the agricultural industry, including a higher quality of fresh produce, lower production costs, and a reduced need for manual labour.

Key benefits of this report

Discover where the Agricultural Drones and Robots business opportunities are

146 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy more effectively.

See how the Agricultural Drones and Robots market will develop

Global, regional and Agricultural Drones and Agricultural Robots submarket forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027 illustrate the market progression.

The report separately quantifies, forecast and evaluates Agricultural Drones and Agricultural Robots which have different applications and market dynamics.

Global Agricultural Drones Forecasts From 2017-2027

Agricultural Drones Type Submarket Forecasts From 2017-2027:

• Fixed Wing Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Multi Rotor Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

Agricultural Drones Component Submarket Forecasts From 2017-2027:

• Hardware Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Software Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

North American Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027:

• US Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Canada Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of North America Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

European Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027:

• Germany Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• UK Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• France Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Italy Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Spain Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Europe Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

Asia-Pacific Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027:

• China Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Japan Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• India Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• ANZ Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of APAC Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

RoW Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027:

• South Africa Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of World Agricultural Drones Market Forecast 2017-2027

Global Agricultural Robots Forecasts From 2017-2027

Agricultural Robots Application Submarket Forecasts From 2017-2027:

• Livestock Management Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Farm Management Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

Agricultural Robots Component Submarket Forecasts From 2017-2027:

• Hardware Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Software Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

North American Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027:

• US Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Canada Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of North America Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

European Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027:

• Germany Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• UK Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• France Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Italy Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Spain Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Europe Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

Asia-Pacific Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027:

• China Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Japan Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• India Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• ANZ Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of APAC Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

RoW Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027:

• South Africa Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of World Agricultural Robots Market Forecast 2017-2027

Profiles of Leading Agricultural Drones Companies:

• 3D Robotics

• AeroVironment

• AgEagle Drones

• Agribotix LLC

• AscTec Firefly

• Delair Tech

• DJI

• HoneyComb Corporation

• PrecisionHawk

• SenseFly

Profiles of Leading Agricultural Robots Companies:

• DeLaval

• Lely

• Agrobot

• GEA Group AG

• Harvest Automation

• SAC

• John Deer

• Trimble Inc

• Yamaha Robotics

• Blue River Technology

Target readership:

• UAV / drone manufacturers

• Electronic sensor companies

• UAV software companies

• Mapping companies

• R&D staff

• Food manufacturers

• Market analysts

• Consultants

• Investors

• Senior executives

• Business development managers

• Marketing staff

• Managers

• Procurement staff

• Government agencies

• Industry associations

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1928/Agricultural-Drones-Robots-Market-Report-2017-2027

Companies Mentioned:

3D Robotics

Aarav Unmanned Systems

Abundant Robotics

Accel Partners

Adigo AS

AeroFarms

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Ag Business & Crop Inc.

Ag Leader Technology

AGCO

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

AGERpoint

AgJunction

Aglytix

AgNav

AgPixel

Agri Optics

Agribot

Agribotix

Agribots

Agri-Copter

Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Agrifac Machinery

Agrinetix

Agrobot

Agroguia

AGX Tecnologia

Airinov

Airogisitic

Airware

Ai-Solution

ALCI Visionics & Robotics

Alibaba

All Drone Solutions

AlphaTech Ventures

Amazon

Amazonen-Werke

AMS-Galaxy-USA

Arable Labs

Aris B.V.

Ascending Technologies

ATI

Atlantic Bridge Ventures

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

AutoProbe Technologies

Avular Bv (Netherlands)

BASF

Bayer

Blue River Technology

Blue Sky Agro (India)

Boeing

BouMatic Robotics BV

Canon

CARRE

Ceres Imaging

China Aerospace

CLAAS

Clear Flight Solutions

Clearpath Robotics

CMW Horticulture

CNH Industrial

Coca-Cola

ComQuest Ventures

Conic System

Costruzioni Meccaniche Ferrari

cri (BFR Systems)

Crop Production Services

Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation Ltd

Deepfield Robotics

Delair-Tech

DeLaval

DEMCON

Demtech Services Inc.

Denel Dynamics

Deveron UAS

DHL

DICKEY-John

Digital Harvest

DigitalGlobe

DJI

Draganfly Innovations

Draganflyer

Dronecast

DroneDeploy

Dronelife

DuPont

EcoRobotix

Effidence

EGATEC A/S

EHang

Empire Unmanned

Energid Technologies Corporation

Event 38 Unmanned Systems

Facebook

FarmBot Inc

FF Robotics

Finmeccanica

Flirtey

Force-A

Foundry Group

Franklin Robotics

FT Sistemas

Fullwood LTD

Gamaya

Garford Farm Machinery

GEA Group

Genera Energy

Geo-Konzept

Google

GoPro

Grimme Group

Gryphon

HADA (Previously KSF)

Harvest Automation Inc

Harvest CROO Robotics

Helper Robotech Co. Ltd. (HRC)

HETO Agrotechnics

HETWIN

Hi-phen

Hobbico

Hokofarm Group (previously Insentec)

Holland Green Machine

HoneyComb Corp.

HoneyComb Corporation

Hortau

Hortiplan

HRL Laboratories

Hubsan

HUVR

HUVRData

Intel / Cyberhawk Innovations

Intelligent Energy

Irmato

Iron Ox

ISEKI

ISO Group

Israel Aerospace Industries

Japan Drones

Kespry

Kinze Manufacturing

Kongskilde IndustriesKubota

Krossblade Aerospace Systems

L'Avion Jaune

L-3 Communications

Landview Technologies Inc.

LD-Agro

Leading Edge Technologies

Lely

LemnaTec

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Logiqs BV

Mack Robotics Inc.

Maf Roda

Mavrx

Mayfield

Measure

MicaSense

Microdrones

Mid-Tech Services Inc.

Mirai Group

Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery

Monsanto Company

Motorleaf

Naïo Technologies

Near Earth Autonomy

OATV

OnFarm

Panasonic Corporation

Paramount Pictures

Parrot Group

Pastoral Robotics

Photon Systems Instruments (PSI)

Pix4D

Poulsen Engineering

Precision Ag Solutions Company

PrecisionHawk

Priva Group

Protonex Technology Corporation

Prox Dynamics

Proxy Technologies

Qualcomm Ventures

Qubit Phenomics

Raussendorf Machine & Equipment

Raven Industries

Redbird

Resson Aerospace Corporation

Robotic Milking Integration Solutions (RMIS) Rowbot

Robotic Solutions

Robotics Plus

Robotnik

Rogue Rovers

Roketsan

Rowbot

RUAG Aerospace

S.A. Christensen & Co (SAC)

Safran Morpho

SanDisk Ventures

SAPOS

Scanse

Schiebel

Schuitemaker

Schunk

Secom

SenseFly

Sentera

Shanghai YTO Express Logistics

Shea Ventures

Shenzhen DJI Innovations

Shibuya Seiki

SICK

SK Ventures

Skycatch

Skydio

Sky-Futures

SkySquirrel Technologies

Skyworks Aerial Systems

SlantRange

Sorter

SPREAD

SQUSE (Sukyuzu)

ST Microelectronics

Steketee B.V.

Sunlight Photonics

SwarmFarm Robotics

TeeJet Technologies

TerraServer

TerrAvion

The Climate Corporation

Tillett and Hague Technology

Transplant Systems

Trimble Inc.

Trimble-Gatewing

Trioliet BV

True Ventures

TTA BV

UAV-IQ WineFlight

Urban Crops

Urbinati

USGS

Valmont Industries Inc.

VineRangers

VineView Scientific Aerial Imaging

Vires Aeronautics

Vision Robotics

Visser Horti Systems

Vitirover SJCS

Walkera

Wall-Ye

West Summit Capital

Wilbur-Ellis

Wokker

xCraft

Yamaha Robotics

Yanmar

Yara

Yuneec

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

