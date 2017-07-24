ODESSA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Dais Analytic Corporation (OTCQB: DLYT), a commercial nanotechnology materials and products company selling its disruptive nanomaterial and products incorporating that nanomaterial into the worldwide air, energy, and water markets, announced today that the Company has entered into a multi-year, exclusive license arrangement to provide its Aqualyte nanomaterial to the Haier Group for use in select products.

Aqualyte is the power behind Dais's commercial products, able to selectively transfer water molecules from one side of the membrane to the other based on environmental conditions instead of mechanical pumps. The NanoClear® product line uses Aqualyte to clean contaminated industrial wastewater in a low-pressure process. ConsERV® energy recovery ventilators allow heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment to be energy efficient and environmentally friendly while maintaining indoor air quality.

The Haier Group will incorporate Aqualyte as a component in select Haier products. Combining Aqualyte's features with Haier's engineering, manufacturing, and distribution prowess is expected to result in a line of products offering greater consumer benefit and efficiency.

"Collectively, this is an exciting event for Dais, Haier, and Haier's customers. The Haier Group will use the features of Aqualyte to differentiate potentially millions of units of a key Haier product by providing more benefit to the consumer while at the same time making a significant statement about the environmental friendliness of ubiquitous appliance(s). Dais continues to accelerate selling Aqualyte materials to address market needs for clean technology products," said Dais's President and CEO Tim Tangredi.

About Haier Group Corporation

Haier Group Corporation is a collective multinational consumer electronics and home appliances company headquartered in Qingdao, China. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells products world-wide including air conditioners, mobile phones, computers, microwave ovens, washing machines, refrigerators, and televisions. According to data released by Euromonitor, in 2014 the Haier brand had the world's largest market share in white goods, with 10.2 per cent retail volume market share. This was the 6th consecutive year in which Haier had been the market share leader for major appliances. In 2012, Haier Group bought the New Zealand appliance manufacturing company Fisher & Paykel, and in January 2016, the Haier Group acquired General Electric's appliance division for $5.4 billion.

About Dais Analytic Corporation

Dais Analytic Corporation (OTCQB: DLYT) is a nanotechnology business producing a versatile family of membrane materials -- called Aqualyte -- focusing on evolutionary or disruptive air, energy and water applications. The uses include:

NanoClear™, a commercial system treating contaminated water, especially contaminated industrial wastewater, to provide high-purity potable water;

ConsERV™, a commercially available energy recovery ventilator (ERV) that uses the stale air stream exiting a building to pre-condition the temperature and moisture content of the incoming fresh air to save energy, reduce CO2 emissions, and allow downsizing of the HVAC equipment; and

NanoAir™, a membrane-based air conditioning cycle in early beta-stage development that uses no fluorocarbon refrigerants and saves a projected 40% in energy and CO2 emissions across a wide range of air-conditioning and refrigeration applications.

These uses demonstrate the diversity of products Dais offers, all based on the Aqualyte™ family of nanostructured polymers and engineered to minimize consumption of irreplaceable natural resources and reduce the degradation of our environment. To find out more about Dais please visit www.daisanalytic.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For example, statements about future revenues and the Company's ability to fund its operations and contractual obligations are forward looking and subject to risks. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks outlined in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Dais Analytic Corporation

