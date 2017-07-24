TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Portlogic Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: PGSY), a technology company focused on providing mobile application solutions and telecommunications technology, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Mobicloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (www.mobicloudtechnologies.com) to provide IT consulting and product development. Mobicloud's scope will be to develop mobile app and VoIP products, and provide cloud-based, enterprise and other end-to-end solutions to Portlogic customers.

CTO Meeta Litake, who previously worked with Mobicloud, stated, "We are very excited to work with Mobicloud as our developer to provide and create new solutions and products for the company. With the combination of both teams and their collective, extensive knowledge with the latest technology trends and development practices, this will help Portlogic Systems further build its customer base."

This agreement demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment and next significant step in continuing to build up its new solution offering and growth prospects.

About Portlogic Systems, Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Portlogic Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004. The company is a telecom solutions provider, mobile and Internet software developer, and solutions provider for electronic payments, ticketing and marketing delivery and community communication systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Portlogic System, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Portlogic Systems and its concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Portlogic Systems' future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Portlogic Systems cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Portlogic Systems undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Portlogic Systems.

