United States Market Report for Nebulizers 2017 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trend

The market for nebulizers typically corresponds to the delivery of asthma medications to anyone who has difficulty using a standard asthma inhaler, particularly infants and small children. Medication in liquid form is fed into a nebulizer which it then transforms it into a mist concentration in order to be more easily inhaled into the lungs.

Ultrasonic nebulizers incorporate a piezoelectric crystal vibrating at high frequencies in order to produce aerosol. They are divided into two categories: large-volume ultrasonic nebulizers and small-volume ultrasonic nebulizers. Whereas large-volume ultrasonic nebulizers are most commonly used to deliver hypertonic saline for sputum induction, small-volume ultrasonic nebulizers are used for delivery of inhaled medications. Ultrasonic nebulizers have many limitations compared to jet nebulizers.



For instance, they have large residual volumes, an inability to aerosolize viscous solutions and degradation of heat-sensitive materials. Therefore, they should not be used with suspensions and proteins



General Report Contents



- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

- Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

- Section on recent mergers & acquisitions



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Product Assessment

2.1 Product Portfolios

2.1.1 Nebulizers

2.2 Regulatory Issues And Recalls

2.2.1 BD-Carefusion

2.2.2 Draeger

2.2.3 Drive-DeVilbiss

2.2.4 GE Healthcare

2.2.5 Invacare

2.2.6 Natus-Embla

2.2.7 Philips Healthcare

2.2.8 ResMed

2.2.9 Teleflex

2.3 Clinical Trials

2.3.1 Drive-DeVilbiss

2.3.2 Fisher & Paykel

2.3.3 GE Healthcare

2.3.4 ResMed

2.3.5 Teleflex

2.3.5.1 Oxygen Therapy



3. Nebulizer Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.3.1 Total Nebulizer Market

3.3.2 Tabletop Nebulizer Compressor Market

3.3.3 Handheld Nebulizer Compressor Market

3.3.4 Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market

3.3.5 Ultrasonic Nebulizer Market

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Airgas

Ambu

CAIRE Inc.

Covidien

Cramer Decker

Flotec

Fukuda Denshi

GE Healthcare

Global Medical Holdings

Graham Field

Inogen

Intersurgical

Invacare

Medis

Mercury Medical

Metal Impact

Mindray

Natus Medical

Nellcor

Nidek

O2 Concepts

Omron

Oxlife

Penlon

Percussionaire

Philips Respironics

ResMed

Sechrist

Smiths Medical

Somnostar

Spacelabs

SunMed

Teleflex

Ventlab

Zoll

