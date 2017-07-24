United States Market Report for Nebulizers 2017 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trend

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The market for nebulizers typically corresponds to the delivery of asthma medications to anyone who has difficulty using a standard asthma inhaler, particularly infants and small children. Medication in liquid form is fed into a nebulizer which it then transforms it into a mist concentration in order to be more easily inhaled into the lungs.
Ultrasonic nebulizers incorporate a piezoelectric crystal vibrating at high frequencies in order to produce aerosol. They are divided into two categories: large-volume ultrasonic nebulizers and small-volume ultrasonic nebulizers. Whereas large-volume ultrasonic nebulizers are most commonly used to deliver hypertonic saline for sputum induction, small-volume ultrasonic nebulizers are used for delivery of inhaled medications. Ultrasonic nebulizers have many limitations compared to jet nebulizers.
For instance, they have large residual volumes, an inability to aerosolize viscous solutions and degradation of heat-sensitive materials. Therefore, they should not be used with suspensions and proteins
General Report Contents
- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends
- Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment
- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment
- Section on recent mergers & acquisitions
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Product Assessment
2.1 Product Portfolios
2.1.1 Nebulizers
2.2 Regulatory Issues And Recalls
2.2.1 BD-Carefusion
2.2.2 Draeger
2.2.3 Drive-DeVilbiss
2.2.4 GE Healthcare
2.2.5 Invacare
2.2.6 Natus-Embla
2.2.7 Philips Healthcare
2.2.8 ResMed
2.2.9 Teleflex
2.3 Clinical Trials
2.3.1 Drive-DeVilbiss
2.3.2 Fisher & Paykel
2.3.3 GE Healthcare
2.3.4 ResMed
2.3.5 Teleflex
2.3.5.1 Oxygen Therapy
3. Nebulizer Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Overview
3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
3.3.1 Total Nebulizer Market
3.3.2 Tabletop Nebulizer Compressor Market
3.3.3 Handheld Nebulizer Compressor Market
3.3.4 Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market
3.3.5 Ultrasonic Nebulizer Market
3.4 Drivers And Limiters
3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Airgas
- Ambu
- CAIRE Inc.
- Covidien
- Cramer Decker
- Flotec
- Fukuda Denshi
- GE Healthcare
- Global Medical Holdings
- Graham Field
- Inogen
- Intersurgical
- Invacare
- Medis
- Mercury Medical
- Metal Impact
- Mindray
- Natus Medical
- Nellcor
- Nidek
- O2 Concepts
- Omron
- Oxlife
- Penlon
- Percussionaire
- Philips Respironics
- ResMed
- Sechrist
- Smiths Medical
- Somnostar
- Spacelabs
- SunMed
- Teleflex
- Ventlab
- Zoll
