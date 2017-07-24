ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Couture Med Spa®, a revolutionary medical spa and trusted leader in the medical aesthetics industry announces today the opening of its newest locations in Ocoee and Oviedo, Fla. This luxury medical spa offers customers affordable services with unsurpassed treatments, which is led by an award-winning team of esteemed medical professionals who display the highest regard for customer safety and comfort.

The new state of the art, trendy, and welcoming locations each boast over 3,000 square-feet of designer space including up to nine elegantly decorated treatment rooms, luxury massage chairs, and will continue its tradition of top customer service and quality treatments. Couture Med Spa currently ranks in the top 3 percent in the U.S. in BOTOX® sales and top 5 percent in other products and services for the past two years. Each of the two new state of the art facilities combined with strategic site selection and flexible hours extending into the evenings and weekends make Couture Med Spa ideal for busy schedules.

"We're proud to bring our brand to the Ocoee and Oviedo communities and we look forward to offering locals our extraordinary medical spa services," said Diane Gillin owner and advanced registered nurse practitioner. "From our BOTOX®, dermal filler and multiple laser services to our signature spa treatments, we believe in providing our clients with consistent high-quality care and services that will help maintain and restore a more youthful, natural look.

The highly-trained staff uses the most advanced techniques in injectables, laser treatments and skin care services such as microblading and HydraFacial MD®. Some of its most popular services and treatments include BOTOX® and DYSPORT™, IPL Photo-rejuvenation, Fractional laser resurfacing, laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, FDA-approved methods to reduce wrinkles on the face and KYBELLA®, the first and only FDA-approved non-surgical injectable treatment to help rid the fat beneath the chin, commonly known as "double chin."

"Our number one priority is our clients and we offer them unmatched prices in the medical spa industry -- including our most popular service of $7.97 per unit of BOTOX® and DYSPORT™," said Gillin. "After spending years in the industry, it has been a pleasure working with our fantastic clientele, and hearing their stories on how Couture Med Spa's treatments and services have changed their life -- from confidence boosts to higher quality of life."

The Ocoee location is now officially open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and every other Saturday, and is located at 10956 W. Colonial Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761. The Oviedo location will officially open its doors on July 24, 2017 and will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and every other Saturday and is located at 21 Alafaya Woods Blvd., Oviedo, FL 32765. Until July 31, 2017 Couture Med Spa® will be offering its clients at all locations one of its most popular specials, of $7.97 per unit of BOTOX® and DYSPORT™.

To learn more about Couture Med Spa® and its services, please visit www.couturemedspa.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Couture Med Spa®:

Couture Med Spa® was founded in Winter Park, Fla., in 2013 and believes in the art of restoring people's youth and natural state. The luxury medical spa enables a younger, healthier, more vibrant you and does that in a historically high cost industry at disruptively low rates. From Couture Med Spa's range of options including injectables, laser treatments, fat/cellulite loss radio frequency devices and skin treatments like HydraFacial MD®, its staff practices the and provides the highest-quality offerings to its clients at unheard of and transparent prices seldom if ever seen in this industry. For a list of prices visit couturemedspa.com.

