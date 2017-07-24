FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Attivo Networks®, the award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity defense, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Attivo Networks to its 2017 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that are shaping the future of the IT channel through unique technological innovations. In addition to celebrating these standout companies, the Emerging Vendors list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers eager to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge technology.

"This award represents our fourteenth award recognition for 2017," said Tushar Kothari, CEO of Attivo Networks. "It is one more powerful validation of the value that customers achieve by deploying deception technology and recognition of our commitment to the channel. Now more than ever, companies need efficient and reliable detection of in-network threats. We are honored that our technology innovation has earned Attivo Networks its place on the 2017 Emerging Vendors list."

Deception is fast gaining acceptance within enterprises and government agencies in recognition of its accuracy and efficiency in detecting in-network threats that have bypassed prevention and evaded other detection security controls. The Attivo Networks ThreatDefend™ Platform creates an in-network deception environment designed to outmaneuver modern-day attackers and deceive them into revealing their presence. Changing the balance of power, the platform makes the entire network a trap, and creates a setting where what is real and what is not becomes unclear to the attacker. One wrong move and the attacker's presence is exposed. High-interaction network and end-point deception lures and decoys reduce time to detection, while automated attack analysis, high-fidelity alerts, third-party integrations, and playbooks accelerate incident response. Designed for efficient, continuous threat management, visibility tools provide attack path vulnerability assessments and time-lapsed replays, empowering teams with insight into attacker lateral movement and security gaps. With the ThreatDefend solution, customers can conveniently start with base detection capabilities and expand platform usage based upon their business requirements.

"This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond."

To learn more and receive a demo, visit Attivo Networks at Black Hat 2017, July 26-27, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall Booth #454. Don't miss the Attivo Networks Altered Reality Deception Hall of Mirrors, which offers attendees an opportunity to experience the role of deception in changing the game on modern-day human attackers.

