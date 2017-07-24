SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Tempered Networks, Inc., the pioneer of Identity-Defined Networking (IDN), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Tempered Networks to its 2017 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This list recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that are shaping the future of the IT channel through unique technological innovations. In addition to celebrating these standout companies, the Emerging Vendors list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge technology. This year, for the first time, the list is divided into seven categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Networking/VoIP, Internet of Things and Storage.

Tempered Networks is paving the path towards a modern secure networking architecture and is dedicated to a 100 percent channel delivery model. The company's IDN platform delivers an innovative approach to networking with native security, unlike traditional IP-based solutions that require bolted-on security. Tempered Networks' channel partners gain a competitive edge with differentiated solutions that addresses customers' key business challenges, which cannot be solved by most of today's technologies, either due to cost, complexity, or both.

Secure connectivity for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), intra- and inter-cloud peering, and eliminating barriers created by IP address conflicts, are a few examples of customer requirements that IDN can uniquely and cost-effectively address. Through these solutions, Tempered Networks allows partners to bring new conversations to the table with current and existing customers, by providing an entry point into new markets and customers previously out of reach.

In addition to providing a highly differentiated solution to its partners, Tempered Networks is dedicated to delivering enablement tools such as turnkey campaign messaging, tailored lead generation programs, and comprehensive free training.

"This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond."

"We are committed to working closely with our channel partners to expand their professional service offerings, accelerate the adoption of our IDN solutions, and deliver unprecedented value to the market," said Jeff Hussey, CEO of Tempered Networks. "I'm grateful that CRN recognizes our unique capability to unify security and networking that delivers immediate and high value to our partner community and the market."

About Tempered Networks

Tempered Networks is the pioneer of Identity-Defined Networking (IDN), driving a new identity paradigm that bases trust on the host identity itself, not a spoofable IP address. Our IDN architecture unifies networking and security to overcome today's complex and inherently vulnerable networks. We provide the industry's most extensible networking overlay fabric, with automated policy-based orchestration, making it simple to instantly connect or disconnect any IP resource with another, located anywhere in the world -- on-premises, virtual or cloud. With IDN, local and wide-area micro-segmentation is now achievable and simple. It leverages your existing infrastructure, while eliminating future expenses on unecessary point networking and security products. For more information, visit www.temperednetworks.com.

