Pet Fair Asia celebrates its 20th anniversary

SHANGHAI, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th edition of Pet Fair Asia will take place in a new venue, using 8 halls of Shanghai New International Expo Centre. With 1,000 exhibitors and 100,000sqm of exhibition space, Pet Fair Asia is the fastest growing event worldwide (+40% in 2017) and the largest exhibition for dog, cat, rodent and reptile supplies in Asia (net surface/exhibitors/visitors certified by UFI).

This 20th anniversary marks an important step for the pet industry in China. Chinese suppliers are now considering their own territory as a priority, increasingly thinking from a brand perspective. Local products are getting seriously innovative; domestic brands are already making a breakthrough at home and abroad. In a market weighted for US$2 billion, where distribution channels are particularly short, the presence at Pet Fair Asia becomes decisive for branding: most exhibitors present their offer in large, creative spaces (up to 1,000sqm).

International brands are omnipresent at the show, where pet healthcare and food safety are growing arguments for end-users' decision-making process. Their massive success at Pet Fair Asia shows a tremendous potential for imported products. In 2017, the show gathers country pavilions including New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Brazil, along with exhibitors from more than 30 countries.

Moreover, the exhibition covers an extended range of the industry supply chain. Along with pet food, toys, clothing, accessories, an entire hall is dedicated to pharmaceutical/veterinary suppliers and pet clinics. The increase in demand for petfood technologies in Asia explains the explosion of upstream suppliers (+60%), showcasing ingredients, machinery and packaging solutions. Other dedicated sections include cat products, small pets, aquaria.

Conferences complete these specific exhibits: the6th Petfood Forum China offers an extensive program on pet food supplies with a business and technical focus. The 4th Annual Meeting for Pet Hospital Management address issues related to the fast-paced development of the veterinary sector. Finally, the 7th International Pet Industry Summit, organized in a privileged environment, comes in a whole new formula: top level presentations from China market insiders, insight into the undergoing revolution from the East, business opportunities for decisions makers from Asia and their Western counterparts.

In a world where leading pet tradeshows across the globe have become great backyards for networking, there is just something "more" happening in Shanghai in August.

24-27 August 2017

www.petfairasia.com

