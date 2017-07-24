United States Oxygen Therapy Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Report for Oxygen Therapy 2017 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The primary driver for sales in oxygen therapy devices is the move within the market from traditional cylinder-based methods of oxygen delivery (such as transfilling or oxygen delivery) to portable concentrating technology. While the portable concentrators will always be a more expensive up-front cost to providers, the long-term cost benefit versus alternative methods is apparent. Limiting this switch has been the incentives put into place by Medicare's Competitive Bidding Program.



Most oxygen therapy clients are covered by some sort of insurance policy, with the vast majority of clients falling under Medicare coverage. The market for DME (durable manufactured equipment), including oxygen therapy items, is set up in the United States so that patients rent the device from the supplier for which they pay a percentage of the cost monthly with the insurer paying the residual amount. Thus in turn, insurance companies have large influences over the products that are pushed in the market. The high cost of concentrators has been limiting as a result, which is why less convenient oxygen cylinders persisted to be a larger market for years.



More portable devices are considered the next generation of oxygen therapy as they allow patients to be more mobile and independent. This is set to generate demand as it improves the lifestyle of patients diagnosed with conditions which require oxygen therapy.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Product Assessment

2.1 Product Portfolios

2.1.1 Oxygen Therapy

2.2 Regulatory Issues And Recalls

2.2.1 BD-Carefusion

2.2.2 Draeger

2.2.3 Drive-DeVilbiss

2.2.4 GE Healthcare

2.2.5 Invacare

2.2.6 Natus-Embla

2.2.7 Philips Healthcare

2.2.8 ResMed

2.2.9 Teleflex

2.3 Clinical Trials

2.3.1 Drive-DeVilbiss

2.3.2 Fisher & Paykel

2.3.3 GE Healthcare

2.3.4 ResMed

2.3.5 Teleflex

2.3.5.1 Oxygen Therapy



3. Oxygen Therapy Market

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Compressed Gas Cylinders

3.1.2 Oxygen Concentrators

3.1.3 Transfilling Devices

3.1.4 Regulators

3.1.5 Conservers

3.1.6 Liquid Oxygen

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.3.1 Total Oxygen Therapy Market

3.3.2 Total Oxygen Concentrator Market

3.3.3 Transfilling Device Market

3.3.4 Oxygen Conserver Market

3.3.5 Medical Oxygen Cylinder Market

3.3.6 Medical Oxygen Regulator Home Care Market

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



