Social Commerce Market Growing at 33.91% CAGR by 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports

Social commerce market analyst says one trend in the market is technological advances in social media. Technological innovations have revolutionized social media platforms. Social media was limited to interaction among people through Facebook and Twitter. In the present scenario, social media platforms are used for shopping and sharing information. Social interaction platforms, such as Snapchat, drive the global social commerce market. It is a user-friendly platform used for marketing products.

According to the 2017 social commerce market report, one driver in the market is increasing use of social media advertising. The e-commerce industry utilizes social media platforms for advertising and increasing the customer base. Due to the growing popularity of social media, e-commerce advertisers use banner display ads and sponsored content to attract customers. These platforms help in effectively engaging the target audience. The posts on social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, are viewed and shared by the users. Circulation of the content increases traffic to the company's website and increases the customer base.

The following companies as the key players in the global social commerce market: Facebook, Pinterest, Tencent, Twitter, and Weibo. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Alibaba, Etsy, Fab, iQIYI, LinkedIn, PayPal, Qwiqq, Qzone, Reddit, Renren, Tumblr, and Yahoo!.

Global Social Commerce Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global social commerce market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales through desktops, mobiles, and other electronic devices.

Further, the social commerce market report states that one challenge in the market is efforts required for customer engagement and retention. Retaining consumers is one of the major challenges faced by the vendors in the online community. In offline retail stores, the staff members help the buyers in choosing the right product or engage them in a way that influences the buying decision. However, in social commerce, customers have complete control over the purchases. Engaging customers on online platforms is a challenge for the vendors. If the web page or mobile application is not appealing or interactive enough, the customers can browse through other shopping sites or visit offline stores.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

